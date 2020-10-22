Frontier Lifeline hospital concludes graduation ceremony of students in the Bharat Sevak Samaj program

Dr KM Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital conducted convocation ceremony for its students on 21st October 2020 at the Frontier Mediville Premises. The courses were conducted in association with Bharat Sevak Samaj. Five students graduated as they completed Basic Pathology and Technician Course. Training and internship was given to them at the ‘Department of Pathology’. The students were awarded with a course completion certificate from Bharat Sevak Samaj and training completion certificate from Frontier Lifeline Hospital.

Along with Dr. K. M. Cherian – CEO & Founder, Dr. K. M. Cherian Heart Foundation & Frontier Lifeline Hospital, the event was graced by, Dr Ishari K Ganesh, Founder & Chancellor of VELS University, Mr Sag Moeson, Director of Vocational Education & Skill Mission, Bharat Sevak Samaj along with Mr. V Selvaraj, Retd IAS and Former Secretary, Govt. of India participated in the Function.

Dr. Ishari Ganesh was very happy about this initiative and offered jobs for these graduates in the Medical College that is coming up in Manjakuppam , Periyapaliyam to initiate the job placement. It is one of the rarest opportunity for the students.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. K. M. Cherian – CEO & Founder, Dr. K. M. Cherian Heart Foundation & Frontier Lifeline Hospital said, “It has been my endeavor to help village children build their future. It is important to earn in the right way and live with dignity.

First time in India BSS is organizing a 2 year Diploma course in the field of, pathology technicians dealing with preparation of microscopic study of tissues and mounting of anatomy specimens when so far, it has never been done. The people who never had any formal training are realizing the importance of preservation of data, 3D printing specimens and so on. We aim to create an employment eco-system in the village areas so people can take up dignified jobs whilst also serving the society for a greater good.”

He further adds, “Unlike in previous time we do not want it to be lost like our prestigious Nalanda and Takshashila. This is the first attempt in educating our students from the villages under the Ministry of Skill Development. We have been recognized as the “Centre of Excellence” by National Productivity Council (20th September 2017).”

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, The guest of honour, Mr Sag Moeson, Director of Vocational Education & Skill Mission, Bharat Sevak Samaj, said, “It is great to be here for the graduation ceremony of these students. Bharat Sevak Samaj is a national development agency established in the year 1952 by the Planning Commission of Government of India and BSS certificate is attested by Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India.

When Dr Cherian approached us for new courses on Anatomy & Embalming Technicians and diploma courses for Autopsy and curator, I was very happy. We immediately took this idea to the concerned authorities, got approval from the central government. The next day we gave out advertisements in reputed papers across Tamil Nadu and kick-started the program. We hope more students benefit from this program and many more graduate the next year.”

Commenting on the Occasion, Chief Guest, Dr Ishari K Ganesh, Founder & Chancellor of VELS University, said, “I would like to congratulate Dr Cherian and all the students for successfully making it to the first graduation ceremony of this course. Dr Cherian has attained peak in the field of medicine as a world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and today he is a compassionate medical educator. My best wishes to Dr Cherian to further establish one of India’s best medical schools.”

Commenting on the Occasion, Distinguished Guest, Mr. V Selvaraj, Retd IAS and Former Secretary, Govt. of India. said, “It is great to see students taking charge of their life for a better future. I congratulate the parents as well.”