Gateway Recruiting Launches Their First Life Sciences Marketing Salary Survey

New Braunfels, TX, August 26, 2023 — Gateway Recruiting, a leader in Life Sciences Recruiting (Medical Device, Biotechnology, and Pharmaceutical), is launching a salary survey for all Marketing professionals in the vertical. This survey will provide insights into recent changes in the compensation marketplace for marketing professionals. The survey, which opened for participation on August 21, 2023, is set to be a comprehensive tool for marketing professionals as they evaluate their careers, and for leaders of these groups when looking at internal equity and equality in compensation.

Designed to capture an overview of compensation trends and industry insights, the survey aims to provide invaluable data for professionals within the industry. By initiating this survey, Gateway Recruiting strives to illuminate salary benchmarks, emerging trends, and the evolving landscape of the industry.

The survey is scheduled to remain open until October 6th, allowing participants ample time to contribute their experiences and share the survey with fellow colleagues within the field. All data and information collected during the survey will be treated confidentially, assuring participants that their responses will be used solely for the purpose of this report and will adhere to the strict data privacy standards of Gateway Recruiting. Gateway Recruiting is offering a complimentary copy of the final report to all participants. To facilitate this, respondents are kindly asked to provide their email address, which is exclusively used for the distribution of the report.

The survey is open for all professionals within marketing and product management to participate. Whether you’re a seasoned industry veteran or just beginning your career, your experiences and input are incredibly valuable and welcomed. This survey aims to represent the diverse perspectives of professionals across different career stages, roles, and backgrounds.

This survey and distributing the results will be handled by our Life Sciences Commercial Recruiting team led by Kristin Sless, Vice President of Client Services. Kristin Sless has spent the past 8+ years leading this organization for Gateway Recruiting to deliver quality and timely hires to Fortune 500 and emerging Life Science organizations.