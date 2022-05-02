Genes2Me Launches CovFlu – 1st “Made in India” RT PCR kit for simultaneous detection and classification of COVID-19 and Flu A & B in less than 50 minutes

[Gurugram, 2nd May 2022] Genes2Me, India’s leading manufacturer of IVD kits and Point of care solutions, has recently launched COVFlu Real-Time PCR kit, which accurately detects Influenza A/B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2. With this kit, Influenza A/B, RSV, RNaseP, and COVID-19 can be accurately detected simultaneously with just one single Test kit where all the targets of Influenza A/B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 have been labelled with different dyes. The kit can also detect patients with any known variants including Omicron in a single process. The kit has received approval from DCGI and has 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity as per the report from ICMR approved validation centre.

It is a cost-effective kit that is ready to be supplied to private and government labs. Without the need for optimization, a unique enzyme combination and specially developed reaction buffer ensure efficient, highly specific reverse transcription and PCR in a single tube.

Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO, Genes2Me says, “We have been always one step ahead in bringing an innovative range of products for the country. Currently, there are many common symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, cold, cough, etc. in COVID and non-COVID affected patients. People have to go for multiple tests to detect if they have above mentioned Flu like symptoms but now labs can detect all of these viruses using COVFlu kit in a single test by taking nasal and throat sample which will ultimately save time and money. The kit’s run time is less than 50 minutes which can help diagnostics labs increase efficiency and daily testing capacity. We aim to place this kit in the top 100 private labs in India in the next 3 months including labs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

He further adds, “We currently have the capacity to manufacture 5 million test kits in a week however, it can be scaled up to 1 million tests in a day with the added demand.”

The Genes2Me COVFlu kit allows fast and easy RT-PCR setup. It uses differently labelled dyes that allows multiplexing in a single tube, such as Influenza A/B Targets with FAM dye, RSV target with Cy5 dye, COVID-19 Targets, i.e. RdRp and S Gene with Texas Red dye, and RNaseP with HEX dye. The newly launched kit is compatible with all the commonly available Real-Time PCR instruments in the country.

The kit is also being launched on the Rapi-Q HT platform which is rapid point of care solution by Genes2me and gives result in just 30 minutes and can be used for mass screening programs.

Genes2Me has State-of-Art manufacturing facility for IVD kits and has worked tirelessly to provide people with high-quality IVD solutions for last so many years. It has grown to become India’s largest manufacturer of premium quality IVD kits for COVID-19 detection with the quickest turnaround time. It has provided lot of COVID-19 testing solutions such as Real-Time PCR Kits, RNA Extraction Kits, Rapid Tests, NGS Kits and Multiplexed Genotyping assays. The company has products in other segments like Microbiology, Immunology, Biochemistry, and Haematology. These IVD kits have demonstrated accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity, as well as the ability to deliver faster results. This one-step RT PCR kit is a game-changer in the fight against various ailments that can now be detected quickly and easily.