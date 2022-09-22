Giving Women a million ways to wear their nails with SOEZI x Amazon

We have all been there: doom-scrolling all the pretty images to look for the perfect nail art, and all the great ones just don’t fit the budget. Ain’t no way I am paying my rent to get some tips, right? To make our problems worse, none of the online products seem to make a mark for longer than a week, making manicures extremely hard (and sometimes even painful!) for our au naturals.

Fret not, as we have the perfect solution to your problems. Tap your phone to meet SOEZI with an app that is probably already installed on your trusty smartphone (psst, it’s an A to Z venture). The best press-on nail brand of Asli Sona, Sonakshi Sinha and lawyer plus beauty connoisseur Srishti Raai, SOEZI is launching on Amazon! These glam nails are just a click away to be at your doorstep. SOEZI’s first digital store on Amazon makes it easy to pick from over 100 press-on nail designs, quality and authenticity assured to the T. What are you waiting for? The best nails in town are fingertips away, go get ‘em!

It has all been an exciting milestone for the co-founders, knowing how SOEZI’s presence on Amazon will help these nails reach out to the modern Indian woman. “I believe our values are in alignment with Amazon and we are thrilled to launch exclusively as Amazon Specials, giving us the opportunity to widen our reach and have SOEZI products accessible pan-India.” Sonakshi mentions.