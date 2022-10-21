Glamyo Health announces increasing its manpower by 35 % in the ongoing fiscal

New Delhi, October 21, 2022: Glamyo Health, a healthcare brand specialising in elective and cosmetic surgeries, has announced aggressive hiring plans for the ongoing fiscal. The brand has announced to increase its manpower by a 35% by the end of current fiscal year. Presently, the company boasts a total strength of 350 and with the fresh scheduled drive, the healthcare brand will take the number up to 450.

Glamyo Health recently announced ambitious goals for fiscal year 2022-23, including achieving an annualised run-rate of USD 80 million. To expedite the process, the company is streamlining and reinforcing its workforce, which will induce fresh skillsets and fuel to facilitate developmental initiatives. The brand is looking forward to onboarding aspirants across multiple departments as part of its vision to reshape the healthcare scenario in India by delivering the best medical care. The recruitment drive will include maximizing the strength of the Sales and Marketing departments. The majority of the hiring will be for the NCR location, where the brand is headquartered.

Speaking on the hiring plan, Archit Garg, Co-founder of Glamyo Health said, “We eagerly await the arrival of our new employees, and the induction of a new talented workforce will undoubtedly be critical in carrying out our mission. At the same time, we are working diligently to collaborate with more hospitals, all healthcare entities, and the healthcare community to repair the broken healthcare system and establish Glamyo Health as India’s No. 1 healthcare company.”

At a time when India’s healthcare system is battling a major crisis of inadequate infrastructure and human resources, our hiring drive aims to mitigate the shortage of talent to provide quality treatment to patients at affordable costs. At Glamyo, we also highly prioritize employee growth and experience, by enabling flexible work timing, regular appreciation, and acknowledgments to promote inclusiveness,” said Dr. Preet Pal Thakur, Co-founder of Glamyo Health.

In a short span of time, the brand has successfully reached and collaborated with 350+ hospitals, providing a hassle-free experience from admission to discharge to over 1 lakh patients across India. Glamyo Health has also increased its marketing budgets to push its expansion and achieve the target of scaling from 16 cities to 45+ cities.