Glamyo Health announces Invisible Aligners, widens its dental treatment portfolio

New Delhi, 29 October 2021: Glamyo Health, an Asset Light healthcare start-up operating in the field of elective surgeries has launched the service of Invisible Aligners in addition to their elective surgery portfolio. In continuation of its mission to provide customers with the latest technologies and quality treatment, the brand has expanded its portfolio of aesthetic procedures with this new service.

The brand has set an aim of enhancing the smiles of more than 100,000 customers in the next 12 months. The start-up now boasts a strong portfolio across elective surgeries and aesthetic treatments and plans to add 3-4 new categories in the next 2 quarters

“Malocclusion, or tooth irregularity, is the third most common dental disorder worldwide, after periodontal disease and tooth decay, and it is estimated that the condition is found in 75% of the global population. With the advent of social media, the aspirational youth is looking for a trendier solution like invisible aligners to enhance their smile. We, at Glamyo Health Dental, are bringing the best-in-class treatment at a reasonable cost making it accessible to the maximum population, said Dr. Preet Pal-Co-Founder, Glamyo Healthcare.

“With the launch, we are introducing a new age solution for the patients that are invisible and convenient, While we are launching the service in Delhi to begin with, we plan to expand our services to top 5 metro cities in the next 3-6 months,” said Mr. Archit Garg, co-founder of Glamyo Health.

Traditionally, till now, patients have been using metal wires and braces to straighten their teeth. Of late, invisible aligners have come into play and have completely transformed the patient experience, without tempering with the appearance. Clear aligners are a series of tight-fitting custom-made mouthpieces or orthodontic systems that are useful in correcting misaligned or crooked teeth.

Through the widespread network of Glamyo Healthcare centres the patients will be able to avail the treatment across 5 cities and the start-up aims to perform 1000 treatments per month by the end of this fiscal year.