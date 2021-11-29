Glamyo Health announces the new Digital Campaign featuring Brand Ambassador-Rajat Kapoor

New Delhi, 29 November 2021: Glamyo Health, an Asset Light healthcare startup operating in the field of elective surgeries, has announced a digital campaign- ‘Surgery ka Naya address’. The campaign shall feature their recently announced brand ambassador Rajat Kapoor. It shall run across social media platforms of the brand, with the first three videos releasing within a month.

The campaign is conceptualised around generating awareness about elective surgeries, and positioning Glamyo Health as a brand that is expert in handling elective surgeries. In the times when traditional healthcare system is overburdened and there is a backlog of surgeries, Glamyo Health is offering hassle-free surgical experience to patients by providing the best and experienced surgeons, the latest and most advanced technology, complete price transparency, zero-cost financing options and other administrative support at admission, discharge and at opting an Insurance to make the journey as pleasant as possible.

“I am happy to be associated with Glamyo health and the way they have brought a change in the healthcare sector by offering excellent and hassle-free services and introducing advanced technology to the patients at an affordable cost. Glamyo Health is doing its best for the betterment of the patients and has an aim to reach out to a greater number of people and cities throughout India in the near future. I could strongly relate with the essence of the brand and strongly believe that Glamyo health is providing a much needed solution,” said Actor Rajat Kapoor.

“At Glamyo Health, we are making the finest healthcare technology accessible even in tier 2 cities, which were otherwise not easily available to patients. Over the last two years in the pandemic era, the dearth of quality medical services has only accentuated and the burden on the traditional system has multiplied manifold. We are presenting a portfolio of services that is aimed at filling the gap, and the campaign is targeted at creating awareness around the same. We believe that Mr Rajat Kapoor is a perfect fit for conveying the core message of trust to the patients,” said Dr Preet Pal, Co-founder Glamyo Health.

“Mr. Rajat Kapoor has a personality which stands for respect, trust and stability. He connects with all the sections of the society. Choosing a healthcare provider for a critical event like surgery involves a lot of consideration, especially, after the pandemic, people have become more concerned about their health. Therefore, we believe there could not have been a better face for the brand but Mr. Kapoor. He understands the vision of Glamyo Health, and can thus convey the message most effectively,” Mr. Archit Garg, Co-founder Glamyo Health.

The brand has also increased its marketing budgets to fuel its rapid expansion and achieve the target of scaling from 10 cities to 30+ cities within the next 12 months. The announcement comes after the recent USD 3mn fundraise for the brand.

About Glamyo Health

Founded in 2019, Glamyo Health is an asset light healthcare startup operating in the field of elective surgeries. Started by Archit Garg and Dr. Preet Pal Thakur, Glamyo Health is providing its services in 250+ pin codes across 10 cities. The brand specialises in minimally invasive elective and cosmetic surgeries, including Laser proctology treatments, Laparoscopic surgeries and Circumcision. Their team comprises of 400+ highly qualified surgeons, 200+ specialised hospitals with advanced health care facilities. Glamyo Health has more than 30,000 satisfied patients across various disease categories.

The value propositions of Glamyo Health include complete price transparency, zero cost financing options, and administrative support . It makes sure that the entire journey of the patient – from admission to discharge; even Insurance paperwork is completely hassle-free.