Gleneagles Global Health City performs 2 Uterus Transplants

Mumbai, 22nd December 2022: Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a leading multi-organ transplant centre in Asia, performed 2 uterus transplants proctored by Prof. Dr Jiri Fronek Head of Transplant Surgery Department, Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Prague, Czech Republic. Uterus transplants are a new modality that gives hope to young women who are suffering from hypoplasia – a condition where the uterus is underdeveloped or absent. The team of doctors have performed uterus transplants on 2 young women – one from Tamil Nadu and one from Andhra Pradesh.

Explaining the cases, Dr. Padmapriya Vivek, Head of the Department – of Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Medicine, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai said, “We have performed 2 extremely challenging uterus transplants on young women under the expertise of Dr. Jiri Fronek. The 28-year-old lady from Tamil Nadu had to undergo a plasma exchange ahead of her 16-hour-long transplant surgery as her blood group did not match the donor’s blood group (mother). The patient was put under a 3-day observation before commencing the transplant. On the other hand, the 24-year-old lady from Andhra Pradesh underwent a 15-hour long open transplant surgery as it took our team nearly 8 hours to retrieve the uterus from her donor (mother).” “Uterus transplant is a potential and promising treatment for women suffering from uterus factor infertility – a condition that is congenital or acquired. By introducing this process in India, where it is still at a nascent stage, we have been able to provide an opportunity for young women to experience motherhood. With multiple technical advancements, doctors from Gleneagles Global Health City are sure about streamlining the uterus transplant process.”, said Prof. Dr. Jiri Fronek, Head of Transplant Surgery Department, Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Prague, Czech Republic.

The complex process was led by Prof. Dr. Jiri Fronek, Head of Transplant Surgery Department, Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Prague, Czech Republic along with Dr. Padmapriya Vivek, Head of the Department – of Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Medicine, Dr. Joy Varghese, Director – of Hepatology & Transplant Hepatology, Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Director- Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Dr. Rajanikanth Patcha, Clinical Lead – Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Dr. Selvakumar Malleeswaran, Head – Liver, HPB Anaesthesia & Liver Intensive Care, Dr. Muthukumar P, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician and Dr. Ponni Sivaprakasam, Senior Consultant – Haematologist from Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.

Elaborating the case, Dr. Joy Varghese, Director – Hepatology & Transplant Hepatology, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, said, “Uterus transplantation is an innovative advancement in medicine that paves a new path in OBGYN. The patient from Tamil Nadu with a mismatch in HLA underwent a plasma exchange procedure before the transplant. This feat is a first of its kind that we have initiated.” Congratulating the team, Dr. Alok Khullar, CEO, of Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai and Mr. Anurag Yadav, CEO, IHH Health Care India, said, “One in 5000 women in the country suffers from uterus-factor infertility. GGHC Chennai is glad that it is pioneering this effort of uterus transplants and giving a ray of hope for thousands of women, who had completely lost hope, to experience the joy of motherhood.”

