Glenmark becomes the first company to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin fixed dose combination, at an affordable price for adults with Type2 diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), a research-led global pharmaceutical company has launched a fixed dose combination (FDC) of its novel, patent protected and globally researched Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor(SGLT2i) – Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor)– Vildagliptin, in India. The fixed drug combination is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes. The combination will contain Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients. Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names Remo V and Remozen V.

Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin fixed dose combination and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug. Glenmark received approval from the DCGI (the drug approval authority in India) for manufacturing and marketing Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin combination in late November 2020.

Globally, SGLT2 inhibitors & DPP4 inhibitors are emerging as the preferred treatment option for the management of Type 2 diabetes. Glenmark has been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatmentsat a low cost for patients with diabetes in India.

In chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, patients are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time. Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence. While the average daily cost of therapy of existing brands in the same drug category is Rs. 78, Glenmark’s Remogliflozin-Vildagiptin combination has been launched at a breakthrough price of Rs. 14 per tablet, to be taken twice daily; which amounts to Rs. 28 as the per day cost of therapy. This cost is 65% lower than the other available SGLT2 & DPP4 combination drugs in the market.

Glenmark’s Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin combination will significantly improve access and bring a world class and well researched combination product at an affordable price to patients in India. This combination has been approved by the DCGI, the drug regulator in India for adults aged 18 years and older with Type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control when metformin and one of the mono-components of fixed dose combination do not provide adequate glycemic control, or when already beingtreated with separate doses of Remogliflozin & Vildagliptin.

“Glenmark has been a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetes patients in India. We are glad to introduce this innovative fixed dose combination, which is cutting-edge, extensively researched and at an affordable costfor patients in the country. Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark and the launch of this product will enable us to improve access to diabetes treatment by providing an effective, high quality, world-class and affordable treatment option to patients in India,”said Mr. Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations.

In 2015, Glenmark revolutionized the diabetes market by launching its DPP4 inhibitor – Teneligliptin at a price that was approximately 55% lower than the other DPP4 inhibitors available in India at that time. Continuing the legacy, Glenmark launched its globally researched, innovator molecule Remogliflozin in 2019, at a price around 55% lesser than other SGLT2 inhibitors available in the Indian market at that time. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF),the prevalence of diabetes in India is 8.9% with around 77 million adults living with diabetes as of 2019.