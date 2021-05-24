GO FIRST carries oxygen concentrators for NGOs

Mumbai: GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) ferried oxygen concentrators in collaboration with NGO – the Rotary Club of Ahmedabad and provided its valuable contribution in the selfless efforts to provide the much needed medical support to the efforts of Rotary Club. The consignment landed at Patna airport and the delivery was taken by NGO – the Rotary Club of Patliputra.

Speaking on the initiative, Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said: “Every small step helps in contributing to the nation’s fight against this unprecedented pandemic.”

GO FIRST was amongst the first Domestic Airline in transporting COVID vaccines in India. Recently, the company also announced its drive to vaccinate all its employees and bear the cost of the same.”

About GO FIRST:

Founded as GoAir, GO FIRST, which was recently rebranded from GO AIR, is the aviation foray of 285-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 150-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Ltd., 67-year-old National Peroxide Limited, a nine year-old Bombay Realty.