Goutam Hospitals, Gachibowli to address rising neurology related disorders among highly stressed-out software professionals!

Hyderabad, April 2022: Goutam Hospitals, a state-of-the-art neuro and multi-speciality hospital, was formally inaugurated by Chief Guest Sri. Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hon’ble Home Minister, Govt. of Telangana at Gachibowli, near IKEA, today. Sri. M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Hon’ble MLC and Govt. Whip, graced the occasion.

Dr. N. Uday Goutam, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Dr. Neeraja Goutam, Senior Consultant Neurologist, have earned enormous reputation for their comprehensive and dedicated neuro care services over the last decade while practicing at Goutam Neuro Care at Kukatpally. The Gachibowli facility is the Group’s second hospital in the city.

Sri. Mohammed Mahmood Ali, speaking on the occasion said, medical community has enormous responsibility in providing quality care. The medical services in Telangana is superior and Arogyasri scheme of Telangana government is enabling poor people to seek high-end medical care. Both Dr. N. Uday Goutam and Dr.Neeraja Goutam of Goutam Hospitals are service minded and helpful to patients, such doctors will win the confidence of patients and their hospital will be preferred by patients for healthcare needs.

Sri. M.S. Prabhakar Rao said, “Goutam Hospitals is a reputed hospital, they already have a hospital at Kukatpally and during Covid besides helping patients with treatment were involved in charity work. This is the second hospital of the Group, a 50 bedded multi-speciality hospital. This hospital has been started with a service moto to ensure access of quality care to the poor. Since the formation of Telangana state, crores of rupees have been spent on improving healthcare infrastructure in the General hospitals for better healthcare, by setting up ICUs and advanced equipment, for poor patients. In the coming months we are going to have General hospitals in all four corners of the city to cater to the needs of the poor patients, not just from our state but also from neighbouring states. Hyderabad has become a medical hub now, earlier our patients used to seek treatment abroad, now foreign patients are coming to us for treatment, which means the technology and Specialists we have is much superior and our doctors are performing rare surgeries. Since Harish Rao became health minister, there are several improvements and new developments in the healthcare field in the state. The government is encouraging young entrepreneurs and young doctors with several incentives. This hospital has excellent infrastructure in the heart of the city in Hitech city. Unfortunately, India has the second largest diabetic population in the world, around 42 mn, patients in our country are suffering from diabetes, there is a serious threat of this figure reaching 70 mn., in the days to come, according to experts. Small kids are off late prone to diabetes and cancer, we need to do more research on these diseases and Government is seriously working on it. I request the doctors of this hospital to have service moto and work sincerely for providing succour to patients.” “Goutam Hospitals is offering world class services on par with Corporate hospitals at semi-corporate prices, which is within the reach of all the patients. The modern-day lifestyle aggravated by the enormous stress we endure, makes our bodies a fertile ground for serious neurological disorders like brain stroke, epilepsy, seizures, nervous debility, migraine, Alzheimer’s, cerebral aneurism, brain tumours, spinal cord ailments etc., often leading to permanent disability or succumbing of the patient. The rising neuro related problems, especially among the younger population of the city over the last decade is a matter of grave concern, and COVID has only added to the grim situation. Software professions are among the most prone population to neuro problems. Dedicated Neurology speciality hospitals within easy reach of patients are the need of the hour. Goutam Hospitals at Gachibowli will cater to the software professionals here and help them nip the problem at the primary stage. Earlier migraine or cervical spondylitis or lumbar spondylitis were problems of the aged, especially those above 60, but now software professionals as young as 25 years are having migraine due to their spending long hours of 16 to 18 hours at a stretch Infront of the screen, wrong neck posture is leading to cervical spondylitis, long hours of sitting is leading to lumbar spondylitis among them. We are seeing more neuro problems among software professionals than any other ailments and our objective of setting up this hospital here is to be accessible to them. Because of Covid young patients are suffering from stroke, which was a problem of the 60 plus year olds earlier” says Dr. Uday Goutam. “Goutam Hospitals has been at the forefront of developing and patronising latest techniques for the treatment of various neurological disorders, including advanced care for brain strokes, head injuries, epilepsy etc. The team of highly experienced neuro specialists including neurosurgeons and neurologists, coupled with modern equipment enables the hospital to accomplish medical outcomes on par with the international standards. Last two years we have been seeing patients with episodes of anxiety and panic attacks, especially due to lockdown. Headaches are on the rise due to work from home, where they are compelled to work for 12 to 14 hours with high screen exposure, earlier they used to work just for 8 hours. Sedentary lifestyle is leading to high cholesterol, diabetes, hyper tensions among youngsters, which are high risk factors for neurological problems,” says Dr. Neeraja Goutam.

Goutam Hospitals, Gachibowli, is equipped to cater to the multispecialty needs of patients in its spacious facility spread over eight floors. It has sixty beds, two operation theatres, four ICUs with thirty beds, ten beds in the recovery ward, fifteen beds in the emergency ward and six outpatient rooms for patient consultation with specialists. The hospital has ultramodern diagnostic equipment including a Neuro lab, biochemistry lab, CT scan, X- Ray, Ultrasound etc. The hospital offers multi-speciality care across Neurology, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, General Medicine, Pulmonology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Vascular Surgery, Urology, Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeries, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Paediatrics and Paediatric Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT and Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Goutam Hospitals offers specialised neurology treatments across Neuro Trauma, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Neuro Oncology like tumours of the Brain & Spine, Paediatric Neurosurgery, Neuro Endoscopy, Skull Base and Cerebrovascular Surgery, Functional Neurosurgery, treatment for migraines, Epilepsy, Strokes, Neck Pain and Back Pain, Sciatica and Vertigo.

Eminent neuro specialists from both the Telugu states including Dr. Sreedharala Srinivas, Prof. of Neurosurgery, Osmania Medical College & Dr. Mohd Rafi, R.M.O, Osmania General Hospital; graced the grand opening.