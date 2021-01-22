Grace Cancer Foundation & Indur Cancer Hospital, along with Govt. of Telangana, to screen the Nizamabad population for Cancer!

Hyderabad: Grace Cancer Foundation and Indur Cancer Hospital in partnership with the Government of Telangana, are organizing a first of its kind yearlong Comprehensive Cancer Screening Campaign, in the Country, covering the entire populace above 21 years in Nizamabad District. The Campaign will be formally launched by the Nizamabad District Collector Shri Narayan Reddy garu, on January 30th, 2021, at the Indur Cancer Hospital, on the eve of World Cancer Day. The thrust of the camp is to screen the population for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like Cancer, diabetes hypertension, heart health and obesity.

There is an alarming rise in the incidence of cancer off late, this can be catastrophic in a country like ours with over 45% of the population being below 25 years of age and resources being limited, the way forward is prevention and early detection. Grace Cancer Foundation & Indur Cancer Hospital, through this unique mobile screening camps will sensitize the population above 21 years of age in Nizamabad about preventive aspects and aid in early detection of cancers, says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation.

A part of the campaign screening camps will be held in over twenty-five PHCs in the district, with the initial phase focusing on Rural Nizamabad. The state-of-the-art mobile cancer screening bus equipped with advanced diagnostics will move from one location to other as per the pre-designated schedule. The camps will be organized through the PHCs of the respective areas in coordination with the DMHO of Nizamabad.