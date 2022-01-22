Griffins International School conducts vaccination camp for Students

Griffins International School, Kharagpur today organized a vaccination drive for students belonging to the age group of 15–18 years, so that the children need not travel far. The vaccination camp was held in the school premises. A total number of 85 students, from GIS and from other schools have got their first dose of Covid vaccine at the camp. Over 150 students had already been vaccinated at health centres near their homes. GIS has partnered with the Health Department of Government of West Bengal to conduct this vaccination drive at the school campus. The students were requested to carry their identity proof, original Aadhar card and a photocopy of it.

Mr. Abishek Yadav, Academic Director, Griffins International School, said, “At Griffins International School, we always give priority to the well-being of our students. We are thankful to the local administration and happy to organize the vaccination camp for the children of the eligible age group. The students were asked to be accompanied by their parents. COVID-19 protocols were strictly followed with physical distancing, masks and frequent hand sensitisation. We also requested the students to carry their own sanitisers and water bottles. I am hopeful that the vaccination drive will bring relief to the parents, especially considering the recent rise in COVID cases.”