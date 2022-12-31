Gufic Biosciences Limited launches India’s first indigenous Botulinum Toxin injection Zarbot

Mumbai, December 2022: Reiterating its commitment to Make in India, Gufic Biosciences Limited (“Gufic”) a fast-growing pharmaceutical player recognized for its innovative, high-quality pharmaceutical and herbal products has launched indigenously produced ‘Zarbot’ (Botulinum Toxin Type A) injection in India.

‘Zarbot’ was unveiled by Dr. Dirk Dressler, Dr. Balaram Singh and several other prominent Healthcare Practitioners of India in a well-attended event held in Mumbai. ‘Zarbot’ has been developed and manufactured in collaboration with USA-based Prime Bio. One of the most important USPs of ‘Zarbot’ is that it has been manufactured using purified HALL strain and proprietary technology which results in thin film formulation and better stability compared to other botulinum toxin brands.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajesh Lalchandani, Consultant Medical Director said, “Illustrating our continued commitment to bring out the best possible treatment for the people suffering from neurological deficits in India, we have launched Botulinum Toxin Type A injection ‘Zarbot’. With its biological potency similar to international brands ‘Zarbot’ complies with European and British Pharmacopeial standards.”

‘Zarbot’ is an effective option for treating certain neurological conditions which can be more challenging with conventional therapy. It comes in a unique pack with 10 ml Normal saline to improve compliance and can be stored at 2-8 °C for 36 months or 25 °C for 6 months before reconstitution and also stable up to 14 days at 2-8 °C after reconstitution and multiple withdrawal of injection solution from vial under aseptic precautions.

The event thronged by the key opinion leaders from across the globe also witnessed the launch of the first state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Botulinum Toxin in India by Gufic. Currently only limited healthcare Practitioners in India are well versed in injection technique of Botulinum Toxin. In this backdrop the Centre of excellence launched by Gufic will offer training to Healthcare Practitioners on techniques of delivering complex injectable products like Botulinum Toxin.

Gufic is well-recognised as one of the largest manufacturers of Lyophilized injections in India and its lyophilized product portfolio includes Antibiotic, Antifungal, Cardiac, Infertility, Antiviral and proton-pump inhibitor segments, among others. The products of Gufic Biosciences are supplied to all the major hospital chains and leading medical facilities.