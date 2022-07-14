Happiest Health, A Global Health & Wellness Knowledge Enterprise Launch by Ashok Soota…

Bengaluru, 14 July 2022: Serial Entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds, Ashok Soota today announced the launch of his latest entrepreneurial venture Happiest Health, a global health and wellness knowledge enterprise that aims to provide in-depth, credible and trustworthy knowledge related to health and wellness. Happiest Health formally launched its website Happiest Health, accessible to all across the globe. This is Ashok Soota’s second commitment to the health and wellness space, having launched SKAN last year, a not-for-profit Medical Research Trust that focuses on aging and neurological disorders.

Happiest Health will aim to be recognized amongst the top two trusted and credible sources of knowledge on health and wellness globally, while driving thought leadership for integrated medicine and gentler, kinder therapies.

Speaking at the launch, Ashok Soota, Chairman, Happiest Health said, “Happiest Health owes its genesis to a cognizance that globally healthcare knowledge is merely about repetitive factual information that may not necessarily answer concerns of a common person or provide in-depth, coherent understanding on complex health and wellness issues. We want to become global leaders of health and wellness knowledge and position ourselves as Happiness and Wellness Evangelists. Through Happiest Health, we want to build the importance of integrated medicine, provide valuable knowledge through experts on early diagnosis and evidence-based therapies and do so with empathy and passion.”

Armed with the mission of ‘Better Knowledge. Better Health’, Happiest Health aims to be a game changer in providing customised, interactive wellness and health knowledge across digital platforms with a strong focus on research-driven content, breakthroughs and developments in related fields, tools for early diagnosis, user stories & comments and kinder, gentler therapies. The platform will have articles and blogs from esteemed doctors, a rich panel of wellness experts lending their voice to the knowledge base. Another key highlight will be the platform’s collaboration with globally renowned medical research institutes for knowledge sharing. While keeping abreast of all modern allopathic practices, Happiest Health will also put the spotlight on therapies such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Yoga for wellness, to name a few.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Joshi, Chief Editor (Digital), Happiest Health said, “There is a huge potential for verifiable medical content that can be put to good use. Happiest Health aims to bridge gaps in wellness knowledge that is relatable, credible and, most importantly, relevant for people across the spectrum. We wanted to create a platform that is pathbreaking in its content while passionately caring for all-round wellness of our readers. We aim to reach maximum users in India and across the world to deliver happiest health and wellness.”

Happiest Health will educate audiences with breakthroughs and developments in health and wellness sourced from new research including studies from global institutes of excellence. The platform’s panel of doctors will cover multiple disciplines through guest essays, articles which offer unique perspectives and interesting medical experiences.

Commenting on the roadmap for Happiest Health, Ashish Pratap Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Happiest Health said, “The growing urban population is aware and concerned about increasing lifestyle-driven health issues. At Happiest Health, we see the need to mitigate concerns through preventive wellness and early diagnosis. People of all ages are increasingly understanding the importance of holistic wellness and integrated medicine. Through Happiest Health, we are well-positioned to address these needs and bring all of this knowledge in a coherent, meaningful manner.”

Happiest Health will also cater to tier-II & III regions in India with regional written and video content, which the platform will launch in the next one year. Happiest Health will also soon launch its own podcast, web series and audio content.