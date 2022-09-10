Hariram Motumal Nasta & Renu Hariram Nasta Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre Inaugurated at LVPEI

Hyderabad, 10 September 2022: The comprehensive state-of-the-art Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre at L V Prasad Eye Institute’s Kallam Anji Reddy Campus is now named ‘Hariram Motumal Nasta & Renu Hariram Nasta Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre’. Ms Risha Kilaru and Dr Gangadhar Prasad Kilaru, a Plastic Surgeon practising in Fremont, California, have extended their support to further strengthen and scale up the ophthalmic plastic services at L V Prasad Eye Institute. In acknowledgement of their support, the centre has been named in honour of Mrs Risha Kilaru’s parents.

Ophthalmic plastic surgery, a highly specialized form of plastic surgery, is a speciality branch of ophthalmology that deals with deformities, tumours, orbital fractures (when there is a break in one of the bones surrounding the eyeball) and cosmetic concerns of the structures around the eye. This branch of ophthalmology not only saves vision and life with timely interventions but also improves the facial and ocular appearance of individuals.

L V Prasad Eye Institute has been offering Ophthalmic Plastic services for the past two decades. Over the years 20,000 + people have benefited from these services. The state-of-the-art Ophthalmic Plastic Centre at LVPEI, managed by an experienced team of ophthalmologists and optometrists, is equipped to offer basics to advanced (including navigation-guided and 3D implant surgeries) care to treat a range of eye problems pertaining to the structures surrounding the eye, including the eyelids, orbit (bones of the eye socket), lacrimal system (tear duct system), forehead, and midface area. The most common eye conditions managed by this department include droopy eyelids, tearing (watering eye) in children and adults, periocular (surrounding the eyeball) and facial cosmetic concerns, thyroid eye disease, and eye tumours (eye cancer).

The Ophthalmic Plastic Centre at LVPEI also has a dedicated prosthetic clinic. Injury as well as, certain disorders such as Cancers can lead to loss or removal of an eye. While the vision cannot be restored, the appearance can be brought back to near normal, by customized artificial eyes (prosthesis). The department played a critical role during the second wave of COVID-19 when there was a significant rise in the number of black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases in India. Between 2021 to 2022, a total of 1090 Mucormycosis cases were treated at LVPEI and with appropriate treatment in 96% of cases the eye could be saved and in 74% of cases both eye and vision were saved. The team is also actively engaged in research and community outreach initiatives.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Mrs Risha Kilaru and Dr Gangadhar Prasad Kilaru for their generous support that will help us further strengthen and scale up our ophthalmic plastic clinical, education and research activities,” said Dr Swathi Kaliki, Head, Ophthalmic Plastic Services, L V Prasad Eye Institute.