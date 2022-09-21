Has Covid-19 increased the risk of Alzheimer’s amongst adults?

Mumbai, 21st September 2022: In the post-COVID world, there is a real and present danger of another epidemic – a silent one – emerging. Recent research suggests that COVID infection significantly increases the risk of Alzheimer’s among older people. A report published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease reveals that older people infected with Covid-19 are at 50-80 per cent higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. The report also stated that the highest risk of the disorder was observed in women 85 years of age or older.

Alzheimer’s Disease is a condition that affects a person’s thinking, behavior and ability to perform everyday tasks. In India, reportedly more than 4 million people have Alzheimer’s and at least 44 million people worldwide suffer from the disease. The disease was named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who discovered the condition in 1906.

The symptoms of Alzheimer’s are mild at first and become more severe over time. The first signs of its onset are usually memory loss and difficulty finding the right words for everyday things. A common myth surrounding the disease is that it only afflicts older adults. However, data suggests otherwise – young adults can also get affected. Experts suggest that a person is likely to develop Alzheimer’s from multiple factors, such as genetics, lifestyle and environment.

Commenting on World Alzheimer’s Day, Dr Mukesh Batra, Padmashri recipient, and Founder and Chairman– Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, said “In my 50 years of Homeopathy career, I have seen that people have mostly misunderstood Alzheimer’s. It can be fatal, but the patient can be in a safer place with the right intervention at the right time. Homeopathy remedies for Alzheimer’s are customized according to each individual. It is a holistic approach that helps treat the underlying cause of the disease. Apart from Homeopathy, one can also look at making some healthy lifestyle changes to promote cognitive health and overall good health.”