HCCB provides the Indian Red Cross Society, Pune with life-saving equipment to help prepare against the possible 3rd wave of COVID-19

Pune – As part of its efforts to help the local community prepare against the possible 3rd wave of COVID-19, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s top FMCG companies, has provided essential life-saving equipment to the Indian Red Cross Society – Pune Branch. The medical equipment was handed over to Mr. Mabrin N Nanavatti, Vice Chairman, IRCS Pune by Mr. Prashant Nevrekar, Factory Manager, HCCB, Pune.

The equipment which includes a co-sponsored ambulance by HCCB and IRCS Pune, and exclusive instruments by HCCB such as vaccine refrigerators, portable ventilators and so on comes as a vital asset for the IRCS Pune branch. The infrastructure provided by HCCB will help unprivileged and financially unstable people from the local community to avail healthcare services free of cost. It will also play a critical role in helping the needy gain access to vaccinations and treatment for the COVID-19 virus and help tackle the possible 3rd wave of the pandemic.

At a time when most public healthcare organisations are facing a shortage of resources due to the pandemic, the contribution from HCCB will allow these organisations to upgrade their medical infrastructure at zero cost.

In a separate event, HCCB also donated vaccine refrigerators, stretchers & PPE kits to the Primary Healthcare Centre in Pirangut. The equipment was donated in the presence of Mr. Ajit Karanjikar, Taluka health officer, Mulshi & Dr. Vaishali Patil, Medical Officer, Pirangut.

Additionally, HCCB has donated 7 EverFlo Oxygen Concentrators, imported from Germany, in Pune and Mulshi till date. Besides, it has distributed PPE Kits, Oximeters, Masks, Hand Gloves, Sanitizers in addition to fulfilling the beverage needs of the front-line workers.

Commenting on the importance of averting the possible 3rd wave of COVID-19, Mr. Prashant Nevrekar, Factory Manager, HCCB – Pune said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we feel inclined towards making our contribution towards this fight against pandemic. We hope that the equipment we have donated to PHC – Pirangut and IRCS – Pune helps the poor and the needy with vaccination and all the care and support they need to fight the virus. We will continue our support to the country in the times to come”

Sharing his optimism and enthusiasm, Vice Chairman Mr. Mabrin N Nanavatti, Indian Red Cross Society, Pune, said, “The Indian Red Cross Society and its members are grateful for the donation given to us by HCCB. We are proud of the efforts that are being made towards providing the humanitarian aid and relief to those who have been affected by this pandemic. We pray that together, we will continue to extend support to the afflicted.”

HCCB has also been donating ventilators, ICU beds, ICU equipment, BiPAP machines and several other medical emergency amenities to several hospitals in the country as part of its nation-wide CoVID relief efforts. The company also has plans to set up 8 oxygen plants across the country.