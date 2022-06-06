HCG Cancer Hospital organized walkathon to create awareness on health risks associated with tobacco Consumption

Bengaluru, June 2022: HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru in association with the Rotary Club organized a walkathon to raise awareness on the ill effects of tobacco consumption on health and ways to curb it amongst people. The event was flagged off by chief guest Rtn Fazal Mahmood, District Governor in the presence of Dr. Vishal Rao, Regional Director, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital. The walkathon started from Vidhana Soudha and was concluded at HCG Cancer Hospital, Kalinga Rao Road. The walkathon witnessed over 250 participants.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Manisha Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, HCG Cancer Hospitals Bengaluru said “We are glad to be associated with Rotary Club to create awareness on ill effects of usage of tobacco. HCG Cancer Hospital has always been at the forefront of working with the community to promote healthy living. We at HCG Hospitals strive to not only diagnose and treat but also to create awareness about prevention among people, this is yet another step in talking about this subject and educating the public on the impact of usage of tobacco on health and our environment. It is great to see participation in large numbers and enthusiasm of all participants towards this cause”.

Dr. Vishal Rao, Regional Director, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru said “Using tobacco in any form is dangerous to health and creating awareness among the public is very crucial. Consuming tobacco just not only affects the health leading to cancer but also turns hazardous to the environment. It is critical to raise awareness to help reduce use and protect the health of individuals and their loved ones. It is overwhelming to witness the sheer enthusiasm of the participants who have come together in such large numbers”.