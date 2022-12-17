HCG Cancer Hospitals Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Government to Make Cancer Screening & Treatment Accessible & Affordable at Taluk Level

December 2022, Vijayawada: HCG Cancer Hospitals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada to extend comprehensive training programs in oncology for the healthcare personnel of Andhra Pradesh and conduct cancer screening and care camps at the taluk hospitals.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Smt. Vidadala Rajni, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Naveen Kumar, IAS, Special Secretary – Health, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ravi Kiran, Cluster COO, HCG Cancer Centre Vijayawada & Ongole and Dr. Vishal Rao, Group Director for Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery at HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru.

This MoU is a significant step towards bridging the prevalent gap in the cancer healthcare providers and patient ratio, especially in the rural areas. Availability of well-trained nurses and staff in the taluk level would ensure appropriate treatment for the rural population, preventing long distances to be a barrier to treatment intervention at the correct time. Cancer screening camps in taluks would make early detection possible, making cancer treatment more reachable and improving prognosis.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ravi Kiran, Cluster COO, HCG Cancer Centre Vijayawada & Ongole said, “Public-Private-Partnerships (PPPs) play a crucial role in helping tackle the growing cancer burden in India and HCG is honoured and proud to be a part of this important collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make cancer care accessible and affordable for all, even in the rural areas. The training programs, cancer screening camps and setting up of a 50-bedded oncology unit in the taluk level can revolutionise cancer care in the grassroot level and save millions of lives who cannot afford to reach out to tier 1 cities for treatment due to their remote locations”.

The MoU broadly covers

1. Training Programs in Cancer Screening & Preventive Oncology, Pharm D Training, Rehabilitation Training of Alternative Medicine Doctors, and Hand-on Training for Surgeons.

2. HCG will also collaborate for Cancer Screening and Advocacy as well as Add-on Fellowships available as Members.

3. HCG will conduct around 30 Out-reach Camps in various District Hospitals to be conducted by HCG Consultants. HCG will also provide treatment as per the Andhra Pradesh Government Schemes for patients referred to these Camps.

4. HCG will also hold regular Health Talks at District Hospital Levels

5. HCG will collaborate with State level hospitals e.g.: Guntur General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada; GGH Kakinada; KGH Vizag; and Sri Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupathi for high-end care and training like Robotics, Genomics, BMT etc.

HCG will be conducting a training program as a precursor to the signing. This will be held at the Siddhartha Medical College; Vijayawada post the signing. District Health Officers and Nurses at all district hospitals are trained for screening head, neck, and oral cancers among patients.

HCG will also organise online CMEs (Continuing Medical Education) sessions for the doctors which will help maintain, develop, and increase the knowledge, skills, and professional performance and relationships that a physician uses to provide services for patients.

Pic Source: Perez Consulting