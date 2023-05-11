HCG Manavata Cancer Centre organizes CourageForChemo day for new patients admitted in the hospital

Mumbai/ Nshik : HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC) is one of the foremost hospitals for cancer treatment in the country and ranked among the best globally. The hospital recently conducted a fun-filled activity day for the new cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Centre. The theme of the campaign was #CourageForChemo with the idea to instil a sense of hope and positivity among the patients, amidst this tough time of tackling cancer. Speaking on this, Prof Dr Raj Nagarkar, MD & Chief of Surgical Oncology and Robotic Services, HCGMCC said, “Often patients are anxious, depressed and even have a fear of the procedure due to lack of awareness about it. So rather than adding to their anxiety with conversations in the doctor room, we thought why not make it a day to celebrate the courage and positivity needed to fight the disease. We want to debunk the misconceptions people have about Chemo or its health effects and create a receptive ambience for our doctors to talk them through the procedures and other important aspects of the treatment. #CourageForChemo is a campaign which empowers patients to be a support to other patients in their locality or families and thus the circle of trust and positivity spreads beyond the walls of the hospital in the society”

This was a one-of-a-kind event organized in the city for day care chemo patients, wherein old survivor patients interacted with the new patients to motivate them and share their experiences. They also discussed the common issues or fears new patients faced and gave them practical solutions or tactics to manage their routine and be cheerful and relaxed about it in daily life. Dr. Nagarkar also participated in the campaign and shared his valuable inputs and knowledge on how to deal with the side effects of chemo and cleared many misconceptions they had about the treatment and thus motivated them for quicker recovery.

There was also fun and games organized to engage the patients and their family, which included exciting activities like Zumba session and a Karoke event where patients sang their favourite songs and even danced to a few popular numbers. Later the event also had a lecture by Dr Shruti Kate, who is a medical oncologist on how to manage routine everyday life amidst the chemo sessions and finally, the day ended with an art class by Dr Arti Chirmade who is also a cancer survivor.

It was a very unique experience that really helped the new patients to uplift their mood, beat anxieties and overall, just improve patient care experience. #CourageForChemo will be an ongoing campaign at HCGMCC as a soft initiative to help cancer patients come to terms with the situation and the long road ahead.

The journey of Manavata Cancer Centre started in May 2007 as a 35- bedded cancer hospital founded by Dr Raj Nagarkar in Nashik and has transformed into a 275 bedded state-of-the-art, advanced oncology care centre in Maharashtra, providing quality treatment to patients around the globe. In 2010, Manavata Cancer Centre joined hands with Healthcare Global Enterprises Pvt Ltd, to form the HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, Nashik.

Cutting-edge technology, high-quality medical services, warm & friendly ambience and personalized care have been the hallmarks of HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, ever since its inception in 2007.