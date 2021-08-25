Health Benefits of Drinking Tea: All you need to know

By Mr. Parimal K Shah, Founder & CEO, Cherise India Pvt Ltd

Have you ever wondered how steaming hot cuppa can give you loads of health benefits? Even a number of scientific researches have reinstated the fact that drinking tea could actually ward off many chronic health conditions including cancer, obesity, and dehydration. Some other studies have stated that drinking three to four cups of tea in a day is a better option than drinking water as tea provides antioxidants to the body. Antioxidants scavenge free radicals from the body cells and prevent or reduce the damage caused by oxidation. There are over eight variants of tea and every tea is unique in its fragrance, test, and health benefits.

Variants of healthy tea

The pertinent question that arises in our mind is which form of tea is most beneficial to you? Is that the cup of sugary black tea really going to help your body feel better? Let’s find out:

Ginger Tea

This is one of the most common variants of tea found in Indian households. The best time to consume this tea is in the morning. It is full of antioxidants that can keep your heart healthy by reducing the inflammation in the body. The tea also helps to reduce any pain naturally, heals nausea, and relieves constipation.

Lemon Tea

This tea is inherently a treasure trove of nutrition and enhances stomach, liver, heart, and skin health. One can also add a dash of mint essence or a pinch of cinnamon powder for that extra zest and aroma as well to reap its wonderful health benefits.The myriad antioxidants and the invigorating aroma of lemon tea provide oodles of health benefits to its drinker. It also helps to alleviate depression and anxiety, a common mental health condition during the isolating times of COVID.

Masala Tea

An extremely popular tea variant in India because of its exquisite aroma and flavours, a regular intake of masala tea can prevent you from many illnesses and make you healthy. As the name suggests, it’s a mixture of various Indian spices and herbs including cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper.It helps in reducing inflammation, boosts immunity, aids in digestion, and reduces the formation of plaques, which are the leading causes of blockages. The best part is it has no side effects on the body. But, one should limit the frequency of drinking masala tea in hot and humid weather conditions. Two cups are perfectly fine to consume.

Cardamom Tea

This is one of the variants of tea found in Indian households which helps with digestive ailments. The spice is also used to make a stomach-soothing tea. Cardamom is a full pack of antioxidants. This tea also ensures several health benefits like cure from cough and cold, helps in to lower blood pressure, it regulates your blood sugar levels and majorly it helps to boost metabolism in the body.

Some health benefits of drinking tea

No matter what the variety is, the medicinal benefits of tea have been known for thousands of years. And now, even modern science is backing up a lot of those benefits.

It improves insulin insensitivity

Various studies have found that the consumption of green tea, which has powerful antioxidant epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), can reduce fasting blood sugar and increases insulin sensitivity. Tea also protects pancreatic cells from further damage and decreases inflammation, all benefiting those at risk for or already diagnosed with diabetes.

It’s good for neurodegenerative diseases

Regular tea consumption may lower the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Though the research is underway to learn the exact causes of Alzheimer’s occurrence and cure, research confirms that consuming green and black tea improves cognitive scores among those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It can also boost memory and increase attention span.

Tea has been one of the most preferred hot beverages among people all over the world. We have seen how a variety of teas may boost your immune system, fight off inflammation, and even ward off cancer and heart disease. There is plenty of evidence that signifies that regularly drinking tea can have a lasting impact on your health and wellness.