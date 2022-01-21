Health Department Faridabad organises free Covid vaccination drive at Omaxe World Street

x

Faridabad, 21st January 2022: Ramping up the continuous efforts against the evolving situation of Covid-19, Health Department Faridabad today kick-started the week-long vaccination drive along with District Red Cross Society, Faridabad at Omaxe World Street, Sector79, Greater Faridabad. The drive is scheduled from 21st January to 27th January 2022. The week-long drive commenced in the honourable presence of Mrs. Sushma Gupta, Vice-President, Red Cross Haryana who graced the event as the Chief Guest. Besides, Mr. Harjinder Singh, SMO, Faridabad, Dr. Maan Singh, Deputy CMO, Faridabad, Mr. Vikas Kumar, Secretary, Red Cross, Mr. Purshotam Saini, Dy. Superintendent, Red Cross Society Faridabad and Mr. Vimal Khandelwal, District Coordinator of Faridabad, Red Cross Society marked their presence as special guests at the event.

The 1st and second 2nd dose of Covishield are being administered at the vaccination drive. Covaxin is being administered to children and booster dose to those eligible. People can directly walk-in at the venue between 10 am to 4 pm and receive the jab seamlessly. The initiative is in line with continuing the past drives organised at Omaxe World Street which received overwhelming response and people appreciated such endeavours of facilitating the seamless vaccination process.

All the necessary precautionary measures including masks, physical distancing, hand sanitization etc. are being ensured at the venue. The team of medical experts was also present for post-jab supervision and extra care during the entire event.