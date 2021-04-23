Health Supplement Chain Muscle & Strength India aims to open 100 stores this year

New Delhi, April 22, 2021: Muscle and Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products has announced that it is looking to expand aggressively in the country and aims to open 100 stores this year. The company is eyeing to launch outlets through franchisee route in the next 1 year with an investment of Rs 20 crore as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space. This investment will be funded by internal accruals including investments by franchisee owners. The expansion plans of Muscle & Strength India also come at a time when there is increased focus on preventive healthcare as the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Youth icon, TV actor, model and winner of several reality shows in India, Prince Narula has a stake in health supplement retail start-up Muscle and Strength India. He plays a key role in strategic expansion plans of the company including marketing and promotion. Mukesh Singh Gehlot, renowned bodybuilder and powerlifter who has won several gold medals in national and international competitions and Bhupender Dhawan, Dronacharya Award Recipient from the Honourable President of India in the field of Power Lifting are also a part of Muscle and Strength India and has been activity involved in the marketing initiatives.

Muscle and Strength India offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. These supplements are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness. Muscle and Strength India has also recently entered into manufacturing of its private-label product Perfect Series in the sports nutrition category and will widen its portfolio in the near future. The company has already received USFDA registered® certification for its private-label product. These products are approx 50% cheaper than imported global brands which are subject to import duties.

“The fitness and wellness industry in India is growing at an unparalleled pace as more people embrace fitness and healthy lifestyle as a way of living and are much more inclined towards achieving their fitness goals. Supplements are a direct source of protein and it’s really beneficial if taken carefully and with proper knowledge. With so many supplements stacking up on the shelves, genuineness is a questionable factor for all as there are a lot of fake, counterfeit products in the market. However authenticity is a guarantee when you shop at Muscle & Strength India. Our aim now is to grow and invest consistently in the health and fitness industry over the next couple of years,” said Prince Narula.

“Our supplement chain has become the gold standard in this sector to provide genuine supplements for people across age groups. We aim to expand this year and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments. Our growth has come because of the original and rightly priced products available in our stores and we believe that by end of this year, we will be one of the largest chains in India in our segment. Apart from metros, we believe the real demand is in the tier 2-3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge,” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 18 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. The sole aim of the company is to make health and wellness a priority for all. The brand assists an individual by providing products that are required at various stages in their journey towards a fit lifestyle. In a short span of time, Muscle and Strength India has become one of the fastest growing retail chain in health supplement market in India.