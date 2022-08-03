Health-Tech Desh Ka Doctor brings in Integrated Care Management…

New Delhi, August 3, 2022: The technological revolution has been transforming the way people get healthcare services in the country. First time in India a health-tech service provider has brought in integrated care management for the masses. Now people can get Allopathic, Ayurvedic, and Homeopathy treatments on one tech platform by downloading the App-‘Desh Ka Doctor.’

It aims to address the challenges of accessibility and affordability with a tech-enabled human-driven inclusive approach to care management. Integration of different schools of medicines in its tech-driven solution makes ‘Desh Ka Doctor’ unique and the most innovative health-tech service provider.

It provides comprehensive care management services ranging from consultancy to diagnostic to hospitalization. Moreover, it offers services after discharge and ensures medicine delivery at home.

“Despite significant improvement in healthcare infrastructure, 70 per cent of citizens living in tier 3/4 towns and rural India are unable to access it. ‘Desh ka Doctor’ will bridge this gap through innovative solutions. It aims to provide all-around healthcare solutions through its mobile application,” said Mr. Anurag Pandey, CEO, ‘Desh Ka Doctor’.

The health-tech service provider has so far partnered with 3000 Allopathy, Ayurvedic, and Homeopathic doctors and a very large number of chemists on board across the country.

Equipped with all advanced technical features, the ‘Desh Ka Doctor’ App minimizes inconvenience to patients traveling to hospitals with remote consultancy and care.