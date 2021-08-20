Healthcare brand, Healthvit offers a wide array of vitamin supplements and wellness products

Healthvit, an FSSAI approved health and wellness brand is dedicated towards creating products that are going to aid in your journey towards a healthier life. They take care of all your wellness needs by offering products in various categories like Sports nutrition, Ayurveda and Herbs, Vitamins and supplements, and many more!

Healthvit promotes a healthy lifestyle and creates products that cater to specific needs like post-workout, weight gain and weight loss. In such grim times of coronavirus, they also have a dedicated segment of products like Zinc tablets and immunity boosters under their ‘Covid Care’ category.

The brand has a huge variety of products including vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition products like proteins and gainers. Apart from looking after your fitness needs, products relating to personal care and Ayurveda and herbs maintain your wellbeing. Healthvit manager Parth Patel commented, “Healthvit is a great place for people serious about health & fitness as we sell consumables that you need rather than want. Proud to say we are an Indian brand which actually makes a difference!”

Healthvit aims to create more research-based products that are more prevention-based rather than treatment-based. They create innovative products after intensive research through which they try to improve the lifestyle of people by making it healthier.