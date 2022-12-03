Healthcare Summit 2022 – News18 Bangla’s First Awards Edition Recognizes the Priceless Contributions of West Bengal’s Medical Fraternity

3rd December 2022: The medical and healthcare fraternity is one such prestigious sector that works tirelessly to keep everyone healthy and in good spirits. Each member of this community work above and beyond their calls of duty, often leading to miraculous cures that often go unnoticed, COVID-19 being the biggest example. With the objective of highlighting their stories and giving them due recognition, News18 Bangla recently hosted its first-ever Healthcare Summit 2022 on the 30th of November 2022 in Kolkata.

Healthcare Summit 2022 is News18 Bangla’s first edition to recognize and celebrate such changemakers from the medical sector. This prestigious gala event featured winners from across 14 different sub-categories from the medical sector that includes institutions such as B.P. Poddar Hospital & Medical Research Ltd., Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, AMRI Hospitals, Disha Eye Hospitals, Sarada Multispeciality Hospital, HealthWorld Hospitals, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Dr. P.K. Hazra, Mukherjee Fertility Centre, Listen n Talk, Purushottam Homeo Bikash Laboratory, Ventura Wellness Clinic, RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospital, and Narayan Memorial Hospital.

The gala event was graced by renowned personalities of the medical community such as Smt Chandrima Bhattacharya, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal who was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. Other special guests were Shri, Partha Bhowmick, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Irrigation & Waterways, Shri, Rathin Ghosh, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Food and Supplies and Shri, Sujit Bose, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

News18 Bangla Healthcare Summit 2022 was presented by Altius and co-powered by Reliance Industries Ltd. National Jute Board, Dear Government Lotteries, and Supreme Knowledge Foundation were the special partners for this exclusive initiative.

