HealthCube enabling distribution of medical oxygen across India through OxygenForIndia initiative by CDDEP

New Delhi: HealthCube, a point-of-care technology-enabled diagnostics service provider, will now enable distribution of medical oxygen cylinders and concentrators under an initiative called OxygenForIndia. The company is the distribution partner in this initiative started by a group of individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds to raise funds for the cause. Currently operating out of Delhi, it will be expanded across Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the days to come.

Through OxygenForIndia.Org, the aim is to raise $1,200,000 for providing 3,500 cylinders and 700 concentrators to those who need it the most. Within seven days after it was initiated, OxygenForIndia has received $500,000 in contributions. Around 50 medical oxygen cylinders were delivered to patients in Delhi and 50 oxygen cylinders are on their way.

India is facing its toughest health and humanitarian crisis since independence. With more than 18 million coronavirus cases and over 2,00,000 deaths reported to date, the health system has simultaneously run out of testing kits, hospital beds, and the supply of medical oxygen.

Speaking about this, Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder, HealthCube and OxygenForIndia, said, “Some days ago, one of my colleagues nearly died due to lack of oxygen. The resultant anguish and the rush to arrange things made me realize that COVID-19 and the lack of oxygen is something that affects every one of us. Since there is no organized arrangement to supply oxygen concentrators and cylinders. This is why we decided to step in and founded OxygenForIndia and raising funds. We raised funds for 2500 cylinders and concentrators. I am pleased to say that we have been able to make good progress and aim to raise the required funds to support the supply of oxygen in these dire times. “

Adding further, Prashant Arukia, Vice President, HealthCube, said, “OxygenForIndia has been started at a time when people are not dying because they have critical COVID-19 but because there is lack of access to medical oxygen. We wanted to solve this problem and ensure that medical oxygen reaches everyone who needs it at this point in time.”

Despite a capacity to produce at least 7,100 tonnes of oxygen every day, India is struggling to provide it where it is needed the most due to a supply chain and distribution issue. The delay is a product of where production units are located and a stretched distribution network. To solve this, OxygenForIndia desks will be placed at various hospitals to help people get oxygen cylinders and concentrators at zero cost.

This will be a reliable one-stop solution for those in need. Providing medical oxygen cylinders will help:

• Take care of patients at home without the need for hospital admission.

• Help hospitals with their medical oxygen supply which is currently unreliable.

• Enable turnover of beds to allow new patients to be admitted.

One reason hospitals are not able to discharge patients is because they have no medical oxygen support at home. This would allow many more patients to be served. Astha Singh, a Marketing Manager, who is also volunteering for OxygenForIndia said, “The disease is overrunning and overwhelming the health system. I urge everyone to contribute to the best of their capacity and ensure that together we alleviate the country from this pressing concern. Online donations can be made at oxygenforindia.org”