HealthJobs.One organises 3rd Nursing Conference in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 15, 2022: The City of Kolkata witnessed the 3rd edition of the ‘New frontiers in Nursing – Sustained Growth & Opportunities’ conference. The conference is designed specifically for the nursing community by Healthjobs.One – India’s only healthcare job portal, an initiative by Medvarsity, Asia’s largest healthcare EdTech brand. Recognising that nurses are at the heart of the healthcare system, Medvarsity CEO, Gerald Jaideep opened the session with an insightful keynote outlining the need for a clear career path for a nurse in our country. He also spoke of the improved healthcare outcome with the availability of better-skilled nurses from the community.

Eminent speakers from healthcare and the nursing fraternity shared insights from their areas of expertise. The list of speakers including the esteemed guests from Bangladesh are as below:

– Hosted by Santa Sahoo Das: GM Nursing Services – AMRI Hospitals

– Major Ranjana Williams: Nursing Director – Asgar Ali Hospital, Bangladesh

– Capt. Madhukari Ray: Director Nursing Services – Evercare Hospital, Bangladesh

– Paulami Raysarma: Principal – Newtown Institute of Nursing Science, Kolkata

– Doli Biswas: Chief Nursing Officer – Fortis Hospital Anandapur, Kolkata

– Prof. Ratna Biswas: Principal – Apollo Gleneagles Nursing College, Kolkata

– Mrs. Chongtham Mangangleima Chanu: Nursing Superintendent -Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Guwahati

The key themes of the event revolved around nursing and healthcare covering topics like Improving patient outcomes through workforce redeployment and diversification, Strategic imperatives for nurturing a future ready and global nursing workforce, Career pathways for nurses in India, The role of technology, Effective manpower utilization, Emerging trends in nursing education, Better workplace practices, and more.

More than 100 senior and mid-level healthcare leaders attended the conference and approximately 3000 guests attended the Youtube live session. This collaborative nursing conference generated a positive dialogue on how the healthcare space of nursing has evolved in the past year and what the future has in store for it in terms of growth and development. With in-depth analysis of the current scenario of the nursing space, and in-depth and interactive Q&A session.