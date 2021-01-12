Healthy Food Tips for 2021

By Rhythm Kapoor, a lifestyle nutritionist, Founder – Foster Bakery

“When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When diet is correct, medicine is of no need”.

Every Living thing needs food to survive like a tree, animals, and humans. Food gives us strength. But it gets right energy only when the diet eaten is healthy. A healthy diet is essential for a healthy life. With such a controversial last year and COVID-19, we need to pay more attention to the nutritional value of eating than taste. A healthy diet is the key to being fit. It is unlike any diet. You will feel so pure, balanced, and alert. It even prevents some health issues. You will love your body and your body will love you back in return, if you start eating healthy. Eating naturally healthy foods, being active and mentally positive, directly increases the human bodies’ ability to be healthy physically. Adversely eating unhealthy foods, being physically lazy, and telling the mind that the body is fat or ugly can cause future health and mental problems.

People are becoming more and more attracted to delicious food and are not paying attention to the quality of the food at all. Junk foods may be tasty, but they are not nutritious at all and are harmful to our health. A lot of illnesses arise due to fried and packed food. We all should not eat junk food much but should make a balanced diet a part of our daily routine. There are several significant advantages of eating a balanced diet. First of all, because this diet consists of the main nutrients, which are proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals, the body can gain the whole needs of them and support it to work properly. This leads to have healthy nutritious organs and tissues. Secondly, due to the increase number of illnesses around the world, fully completed diet is able to protect the human’s body from the widespread diseases. We should include more vegetables and fruits in our daily life as vegetables can provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body. However busy we are on a day, we should never skip breakfasts and should ideally have a light dinner. We are always fascinated by the world of Burgers, Chips, fried chicken and soft drinks. A regular consumption of these food can have terrible health implications and can make you obese with other health complications. Let all of us not fret over our mistakes, rather we should learn from them and should take care of certain simple things for 2021.



Healthy food helps us to protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases (NCD), including such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, etc.

Eat less of salty food or keeping salt intake to less than 5 gram per day helps to prevent hypertension, and to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke in the adult person.

Autistic children need to avoid high gluten snacks as it leads to overstimulation in the brain. Gluten creates a dangerous euphoric high that can lead to dementia. Carbohydrates and sugars should be avoided by individuals with diabetes.

Learn to consume more of Vitamin C, to strengthen your immune system.

Talk to someone, when feeling lonely, stay positive.

Hands should be washed properly with extra care.

Your health conveys, how much you love yourself



Living an unhealthy lifestyle is easy to achieve in the contemporary world of fast food. More people drive automobiles to the corner store or their neighbors’ house rather than biking or walking. Getting outside and taking the dog for a walk, or just being out in the fresh air will get the blood flowing and is proven to give more energy.

Have a Happy and Healthy This Year!!!