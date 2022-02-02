Heart travels 350 kilometres to save a Kashmiri woman in MGM Healthcare, Chennai

2nd February 2022, Mumbai: Doctors at the MGM Healthcare Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 33-year-old underprivileged woman from Kashmir by successfully performing a heart transplant surgery.

A 33-year-old female hailing from Kashmir who was suffering for 10 years from Restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), a condition where the chambers of the heart become stiff over time was identified by Aishwarya Trust, which funded her transplant treatment costs at MGM Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Ms Shahzadi Fathima, on medical management with worsening heart failure symptoms, required early heart transplantation. Suffering for 10 years Ms Shahzadi registered herself in the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.

With her condition worsening, on December 31, 2021, she was admitted with signs of severe heart failure. Doctors at MGM Healthcare soon treated her with intropes and other medications.

On January 26, 2022, a brain-dead donor was available from Star Kims Trichy. The heart was soon rushed to Chennai through a green corridor and high-risk heart transplantation was carried out to Ms Shahzadi.

Post the surgery she was soon shifted to Transplant ICU in a stable condition. She was removed from the ventilator. At present, she is in Transplant ICU recovering from the surgery, said the doctors at MGM Healthcare.

Dr K R Balakrishnan, Director – Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support of MGM Healthcare who led the surgery lauded the efforts of the victim family who donated the organs for the patient and said that the patient responded well to the treatment, and it was all carried out in record ischemic time with the joint efforts of the entire transplantation team and the top-notch technology.

Dr Suresh Rao, Co-Director. Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support who was also part of the surgery said that the patient was suffering for ten years and was under several medications, however, all the efforts came to fruition with the aid of the brain-dead patient.