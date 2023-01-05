Here’s Everything You Should Know About Mediclaim Plans in India

Source- Shutterstock

Studies show that about 80% of cancer patients are diagnosed only at the later stages of the illness. This is attributed to a lack of regular check-ups and rising medical expenses. A cancer plan allows the commoner to overcome these liabilities and get the treatment they need without worries.

This article looks at the various aspects of a cancer mediclaim plan so that you can wisely choose when buying the policy.

How can plans be purchased?

The process of purchasing a cancer mediclaim plan in India is quite simple. All you have to do is visit the website of the insurance company. Once you get to the website, you can choose the plan that best suits you and customise it according to your preferences and needs. You can also opt for the ‘Get A Quote’ option and enter all the relevant details being asked, and you will get a quote that is tailor-made for you. Once you have zeroed in on the plan of your choice, you can choose the frequency and mode of payment. Once the payment is made, the policy documents will be sent to your registered email ID.

What do these plans cover?

A cancer mediclaim plan covers expenses incurred before, after, and during hospitalisation for cancer treatment. You can claim benefits under the cancer plan upon diagnosis, and if you choose to get treated in any of the company's network hospitals, you can avail of a cashless hospitalisation service. Similarly, the expenses for chemotherapy, radiation, surgeries, and even organ transplantation are covered by cancer plans. Different insurers have different comprehensive cancer plans.

How to raise grievances?

The IRDAI issues regular notifications and circulars related to the grievance redressal of customers. Following this, the insurance company may be contacted via email, website, telephone, or a physical visit to their office. The insurance company has a designated officer responsible for grievance redressal related to all insurance plans, including a cancer mediclaim policy. If the issue is not resolved at this level, one can always reach out to the Insurance Ombudsman and, finally, resort to the courts of law.

How to make claims?

The claims process for cancer mediclaim is pretty simple. It involves three simple steps. Firstly, a claims form must be submitted with all the relevant information. Secondly, documents supporting the information in the claims form are to be given to the insurance company. And lastly, these documents and information are verified, and the claim is approved accordingly.

Some of the relevant information in the claim form includes the policy number, name of the policyholder and insured, nature of the event, name of hospital and doctor, dates of hospitalisation, etc. The documents that are generally required with the claim form are a discharge summary, a certificate from the doctor confirming the insured’s name, the nature or name of cancer, the date of occurrence and the related medical details.

How to port/change plans?

Porting or migrating refers to shifting your health insurance plan, including a cancer plan, from one company to the other. There is a maximum number of days after the expiry of the existing health insurance, within which the application to port the insurance plan is to be sent to the new company. Depending on the company, the waiting period post-renewal is lower than the general waiting period for health insurance plans. This allows policyholders to opt for the best service and protection at all times.

How can plans be cancelled?

The termination policy for a cancer mediclaim policy differs from insurance company to company. However, the general procedure is that a notice is to be given before the cancellation. This notice period is specific to the company and plan. Some companies also offer a refund of the premium for the plan duration that hadn’t expired, subject to specific conditions they’ve laid down.

Now that you know everything about cancer plans in India