Here’s How Niloni Shah is Bringing Science-Backed Skincare Products to Consumers

The number one rule to acing your glam game is to nurture healthy skin beneath. The kind where your skin feels supple and dewy-fresh with every touch. To bring your skin to the pink of health, Niloni Shah is building The Pink Foundry, a skincare label that is strongly backed by science and research. After all, you wouldn’t just put anything on your skin, right?

As someone passionate about pharmacy combined with her own troubled journey with her skin, Shah decided to help every girl out there who faced similar skin issues. What started with the lookout for a sunscreen that would not just suit her skin, but was also be wearable every day (no white marks needed), Shah launched The Pink Foundry in 2021. On the research aspect, Shah adds “I came at an advantage. My father runs a successful pharmaceutical manufacturing company whose entire life span has been devoted to only skin – the largest organ of our body.”

Armed with three things: 23+ years of that rich skin expertise, her love for skincare & the father-daughter duo being pharmacists themselves – the journey began. She further adds, “The idea was pretty clear. To create wonderful products that leave a taste of delight behind, but at the same time, are strongly backed by science, efficacy, and safety.”

The Pink Foundry is a brand that encompasses decades of research in skin science and a world-class network that skilfully translates into innovative and efficacious skincare solutions. The brand’s unique Tria-Derm technology sets them apart from other skincare brands. It guides potent ingredients through the skin’s pathways, penetrating deep within your skin and giving better results. Their products range from Tinted Sunscreen (obviously, given her personal journey), Overnight Acne Spot Corrector, to Daily Moisturiser with Blue Light Protection and Youth Preserving Firming Moisturiser, among others. Try it out yourself to see a significant difference in how your skin feels.

“We believe in working with the skin by Stimulating, Boosting & Activating. Our formula penetrates deep within the layers of skin to stimulate skin cells. Acts like a GPS, guiding potent ingredients to boost the effective skin cellular pathways. Creates ideal conditions by supporting the skin’s own strengths to regain its health. Thus, our products work with your skin to make it a better version of itself. “, says Niloni Shah.