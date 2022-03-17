Holi color can also lead to respiratory problems : Warn Doctors

Holi Colors Will Hurt Your Skin, lungs, and Eyes

Mumbai/Pune: Holi, the festival of colors, take a toll on your skin and eyes. A majority of people complain of respiratory issues, skin and eye reactions. Holi injuries are common and one has to take appropriate care of skin and eyes. Use organic and chemical-free colors to play a safe Holi.

Holi is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in the country. Playing Holi can be fun, but it can also turn into a nightmare for many. The colors and chemicals with which Holi is played is a growing matter of concern as it has harmful effects on the skin and eyes. “Holi colors have heavy metals, broken pieces of glasses, chemicals, and pesticides in them. A majority of people complain of bacterial skin infections, skin allergies or contact dermatitis, rashes, itching, burning sensation, and hives after playing with Holi colors. The Holi colors are made up of hazardous chemicals like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead which are toxic to the human skin and eyes. Eye problems like allergies, corneal abrasion conjunctivitis, and eye injuries are seen. Furthermore, an allergic reaction can cause reddening, swelling, and watery eyes, the chemicals come in contact with the iris, it can cause serious inflammation. The chemicals can smear the lens and cause infection. Many people are not aware of the hazards of these colors and tend to take things lightly”, Said Dr. Mrinmayee Mukund, Dermotologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

Dr. Sangita Chekker, Consultant Chest Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road said, “Not only skin and eye problems, but the Holi color can also lead to respiratory problems. The color can enter the mouth and aggravate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which can lead to wheezing, coughing, and mucus (sputum) production. Lead present in the color is dangerous for children and may even cause disabilities. Chromium invites bronchitis, asthma, and allergies. Mercury impacts the kidney, liver, and unborn baby’s health, iron can increase skin sensitivity to light. Silica can lead to dry skin. You need to be alert and report any abnormal changes to the doctor.”

“Use organic colors, moisturize or oil your skin before playing Holi. Use good sunscreen, sunglasses for the eyes, and avoid wearing lenses. Avoid touching your eyes or rubbing them as it may cause irritation or other eye problems. Wear full-sleeved clothes, do not rub your eyes, and avoid using balloons. After playing with colors, do not use detergent, spirit, nail polish remover, alcohol, or acetone to remove colors. Use a soap recommended by the doctor, don’t scrub, and just moisturize the skin,” Concluded Dr Mukund.