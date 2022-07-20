Honda India Foundation sets up Oxygen Plant at Government Civil Hospital in Uchana, Haryana

Uchana, 20 July, 2022: Continuing its endeavors to positively impact the lives of people, Honda India Foundation (Corporate Social Responsibility arm of all Honda group companies in India) today announced the setup of Oxygen Generating Plant in Uchana, Haryana.

The oxygen plant at Government Civil Hospital, Uchana was inaugurated by Sh. Dushyant Chautala – Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Haryana in the august presence of Sh. Amarjeet Dhanda (Member of Legislative Assembly, Julana), Sh. Narendra Bijraniya (IPS, Superintendent of Police, Jind), Dr. Manoj Kumar (IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Jind), Sh. Rajesh Khoth (Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jind), Dr. Manju Kadian (Chief Medical Officer, Jind), Sh. Katsuyuki Ozawa (Director, General & Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India), Sh. Vinay Dhingra (Director, General & Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India) along with other senior dignitaries from the Government of Haryana and HMSI.

Strengthening health infrastructure in the city, the plant is equipped with advanced technologies to provide uninterrupted services to patients. With a capacity of 15 m3/hr (250 liters per minute). The plant can fill upto 55 jumbo oxygen cylinders and provide continuous oxygen supply for upto 50 beds simultaneously.