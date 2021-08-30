Housing non-profit Habitat for Humanity India aims to train 3000 women for post pandemic recovery in housing sector under Project Nirmanshree.

3000 women in Odisha and Maharashtra will undergo skill development training under Project Nirmanshree of Habitat for Humanity India. Funded by the European Union, Project Nirmanshree aims to empower women by creating economic opportunities and improving access to services and entitlements related to housing sector.

1,262 women in Beed and Osmanabad districts of Maharashtra and 878 women in Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts of Odisha have undergone the construction skill and social enterprise training focusing Recognition of Prior Learning for Assistant Masonry, Enterprise Development Program (EDP), Women Empowerment and Awareness on Social Entitlement, Low-carbon Emission Products and Rainwater Harvesting in 90 batches so far. Placing emphasis on learner-focused and outcome-based approach the training aims to develop the entrepreneurial capacities of the women and empower them with employment opportunities.

“Nirmanshree aims to create economic opportunities for women around habitat development. Our role is to facilitate technical and entrepreneurial skill development, empowering participants to interface with the market and other social entitlements that will enable them in running successful ventures. This is a timely intervention. These well-trained women masons who have undergone training will join the construction sector, contributing significantly to post-pandemic economic recovery.” stated Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

The training – comprised of theory and practical – is provided by Construction Skill Development Council of India (CSDCI) certified trainers. Upon completion, the candidates are subjected to a third-party assessment for certification from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Skill India.

The certification will enable women to take up work as masons, make them eligible to access finance and start their own micro-businesses. They can also enroll themselves with the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Boards be part of the welfare schemes offered by the boards in their respective states.

Due to the restrictions posed by COVID-19, permissions are obtained from the village administration to conduct the training sessions in batches. Safety protocols are followed diligently during the training and the training platform is used to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination as well. In this challenging environment, the Project Nirmanshree aims to complete these trainings on or before October 2021.