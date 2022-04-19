How a healthy lifestyle can help achieve healthy skin

By – Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma

With the fast-paced life and changing weather, skincare becomes slightly difficult, especially with acne-prone skin. However, quick good skincare and healthy lifestyle choices can help in preventing various skin problems. It is very important to take extra care and eat healthy, drink lots of water to replenish and rejuvenate your skin.

1) Ingredients check

While choosing your skincare products, never forget to go for an ingredient check. One should be aware of the ingredients that suit their skin type and be more conscious about the ingredients that can negatively impact your skin. If you have acne-prone skin choose products with ingredients like aloe vera, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and extracts of basil, calendula chamomile.

2) Protect your skin from harmful rays

Protect your skin from harmful sun rays by avoiding overexposure to sunlight that can result in breakouts and premature aging. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

3) Gentle Skincare

Don’t be too harsh on your skin by exfoliating it on a daily basis. Exfoliating is a beneficial process for your skin, however, doing it daily can be harmful to your skin and also make it highly sensitive.

4) Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet can help you look and feel your best. Eat a balanced diet that provides the necessary protein to your body. A healthy body makes healthy skin and hair. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated.

5) Manage stress

Stress can invariably make your skin sensitive and even trigger acne breakouts along with other skin problems. Find ways to manage your stress for a healthy state of mind that can indirectly help in achieving healthy skin. Just incorporating simple lifestyle changes like getting enough sleep, setting achievable limits, making a to-do list, and making space for the things you enjoy can work wonders for your skin and even give dramatic results beyond your expectation.

