Hyderabad leads global Cancer awareness drive through ‘NMDC Grace Cancer Run’!

The fourth edition of the World’s largest Cancer awareness initiative and Guinness World Record holding ‘NMDC Grace Cancer Run 2021’ hosted by Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF), was flagged off amid milling crowds of runners, by Chief Guest Shri Stephen Ravindra, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad; today at Gachibowli Stadium. Also present were on the occasion Guest of Honor Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC Ltd.; Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Robotic Surgical Oncologist & CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation and Mr Niranjan Raj, Race Director, Grace Cancer Run. The Run sponsored by NMDC and powered by Ryan, Life 360 and Apollo Hospitals, garnered an unprecedented 70000 enthusiasts in Hybrid format of both virtual and in-person from 120 countries. The theme for this year’s run is, ‘Freedom from Cancer’ inspired by the 75 years of India’s Independence celebrations, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ The Run is. In 2020, the Grace Cancer Run won the Coveted Guinness World Records on two counts of, most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube and most videos of people running/ jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour and is proactively aspiring for more recognitions this year.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Stephen Ravindra, it’s wonderful to see so many enthusiasts so early in the morning eagerly waiting to participate in a run of this scale taking place after pandemic brought such Runs to a standstill. It shows pandemic hasn’t killed enthusiasm, which is a very healthy sign. They are all here for a cause which is noble and that cause being cancer awareness is all the more exciting and heartening.

The NMDC Grace Cancer Run 2021 initiative may be a drop in the ocean in the larger mission to conquer cancer, the ripples it set are far reaching and will create gigantic waves to rid mankind of Cancer in the days to come. Eagerly look forward to a world devoid of cancer, says Shri Sumit Deb. NMDC is proud to be associated with this 4th edition of the ‘NMDC Grace Cancer Run 2021’, this is yet another event which we are sponsoring under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th Year of Indian Independence. This event is spreading awareness about Cancer, which is a noble cause and is very important today, he added.

Grace Cancer Foundation, a charity organisation, working towards providing succour to cancer patients, has initiated Grace Cancer Run, to raise public awareness against cancer, its prevention and early detection, with the motto ‘No patients should be deprived of treatment for lack of financial support.’ Participants in the Run instil immense confidence and hope of cancer being conquerable, among cancer patients. The funds mobilised from the run will be utilised to provide Cancer Screening across rural India and care for needy patients diagnosed with cancer, besides conducting virtual Cancer awareness program and spreading knowledge across the globe.

NMDC Grace Cancer Run 2021 is India’s contribution to the world against the dreadful Cancer. This weapon in the form of a global run will sensitize the world to combat the killer disease and help reduce the incidence of cancer, says Dr Niranjan Raj, Race Director, Grace Cancer Foundation.

Extremely delighted at my initiative to spread cancer awareness in a small way four years ago turning into an unprecedented movement across the globe. Covid has relegated cancer treatment, with people shying away from seeking care, this can have serious repercussions in the days to come and increase global cancer burden manifold. Our endeavour this year was to sensitise people against delaying cancer detection and treatment and the NMDC Grace Cancer Run 2021, enabled that message to resonate strongly across the globe, says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli. Cancer is preventable with modifications in lifestyle and diet, besides by adopting regular exercise. Early detection of Cancer can nip the disease in formation stage. We felicitated Cancer warriors at this program today to spread the word that cancer is conquerable and no Cancer patient need to be depressed, he needs to fight against the disease and win against it, he added.

The Run was conducted in three different categories of, 5K, 10K and 21.1K (Half Marathon). Each participant was provided with an ‘e-bib’ (a personalized, printable picture). Those participating in the virtual run logged on to activity Apps of their choice like Strava for recording the run. On completion of the run, they posted the distance of the run along with a selfie or photograph with the bib on the chest to enable the organizers to record their participation. The winners were given exciting prizes of Rs 10,000 for 1st Prize; Rs 6,000 for 2nd Prize and Rs 3,000 for 3rd Prize.

The overwhelming response for the run this year, is heartening. Early detection and lifestyle modification are key to conquering cancer. A physical activity like running is strongly advocated for all age groups to prevent cancer and stay healthy. The world is just waking up to this simple and profound truth, says Dr Prameela Sunkavalli.