I want to represent my country and I know I will , it’s my dream – Yatender Dahiya, Fitness Specialist

Author– Fitness Industry Specialist (YATENDER DAHIYA ) (THE BODYLINE GYM)

A NEW ERA OF FITNESS

A YOUTUBER, FITNESS COACH AND A DREAMER For a variety of reasons, fitness is a crucial element of our overall health, but what exactly is fitness? It does not imply that you can lift extremely large weights or run a marathon, though those who can do so are in excellent shape. Exercise at a group fitness facility allows the normal individual to enjoy life to the fullest and covers the three vital aspects of our being: physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

Sometimes life takes so many twists and turns that we end up thinking where we went wrong but we fail to acknowledge life had planned something big for us. The same happened to Yatender Dahiya, who had an amazing plan to settle in abroad and do his future studies but life took a big turn and now he is one of the biggest fitness beasts of India. He has been awarded with Mr. Gurgaon, Mr. Haryana and Mr. North India Mr. Dahiya firmly believes that fitness itself is a journey, a big journey.

According to him he quotes “using shortcuts in such a professional field with reward you with nothing but failure”. So all the young aspirants who are willing to go or take up the same journey must keep this in mind, it will be hard but it’s all worth it.

YATENDER DAHIYA INSPIRATION:-

Yatender dahiya’s biggest inspiration and motivator is none other than his older brother MR. dheeraj dahiya. He is his biggest supporter and yet one of the reasons of seems unbeatable because of course what is bigger than the love and support one gets from his or her family members. It seems like he was born to play the role in this fitness industry. Talking about the fitness industry with eyes filled with passion he says “ I want to represent my country and I know I will , it’s my dream”.

He talks about how he took a facade to reach where he is right now and hence this proves the fact that it isn’t for all. “There are so many things this journey has taught me but my personal favorite will be that you will get whatever you will give” he says Apparently he wants all the youngsters out there to learn patience, consistency and determination

TRAIN “INSANE” OR REMAIN “SAME”