IHCL and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Honour The Medical Fraternity

MUMBAI, MARCH 2022: In line with its ethos and values, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, played a role in the country’s battle against COVID-19. IHCL’s #MealsToSmiles initiative distributed over 4.5 million meals to healthcare providers, who were at the forefront of the pandemic. Ahead of the festival of colours, IHCL and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will host a #HealWithHoli-themed event to commemorate the medical fraternity in Mumbai.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic, the medical fraternity has been at the frontline – risking their lives to keep us safe. IHCL is honoured and humbled to have been of service to the community through its #MealstoSmiles initiative. We would like to thank the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and all our other partners for supporting us in this endeavour. We take this opportunity to express our gratefulness to the medical community and salute their spirit.”

Spearheaded by the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), IHCL, in collaboration with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and other partners provided nutritious meals across cities in India. The #MealsToSmiles initiative has delivered over 4.5 million meals across 38 hospitals in 17 cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “Our healthcare community has selflessly served in these unprecedented times of the pandemic and need to be recognised and rewarded. Two years ago, what started off as an idea took a life of its own and expanded into a countrywide initiative of serving meals. It’s been my privilege to partner with IHCL in this noble cause while recognising the doctors for their integral role in this fight. #HealWithHoli is a small gesture as a token of our gratitude to the doctors and to salute their kindness and courage.

The #HealWithHoli initiative will see Mr. Chhatwal and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor meet with the doctors at Sion Hospital, where the medical staff will be felicitated for their brave efforts. This will be followed by a curated evening at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, with doctors from across the city coming together for a celebratory dinner.