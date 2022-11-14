ILS Hospitals, Howrah Organises ‘Walkathon 2022 – Walk To Drive Out Diabetes’

– A Public Awareness Initiative To Mark World Diabetes Day –

Kolkata, 14th November 2022: ILS Hospitals, Howrah organised a 7 Km Walkathon 2022 – Walk to Drive Out Diabetes in Howrah to mark World Diabetes Day. Present on the occasion were Mr Debashis Dhar, Group Vice President, Business Development, ILS Hospitals, Dr Sanjay Kant Mishra, COO, ILS Hospitals, Mr Sumit Sharma, Operation Head, ILS Hospitalsand Mr Ananya Kishore Ghosh, Unit Head Business Development, ILS Hospitals.

“Aligning with this year’s theme ‘Education to Protect Tomorrow’ we have arranged this awareness walk to spread the importance of tackling diabetes among the people. Diabetes needs lifetime care and family support is very important for maintaining healthy life”, said Mr Debashis Dhar, Group Vice President, Business Development, ILS Hospitals.

“Nowadays, people are prone to get diabetes without a family history because of their sedentary lifestyle. It can affect many vital organs causing serious complications such as kidney failure, blindness, loss of limbs etc. By improving our diet, increasing exercise and changing lifestyle we can avoid developing diabetes”, said Dr. Kaushik Naha Biswas, Organiser on Behalf of Cardio Diabetic Society, Howrah.

More than 500 enthusiasts participated in the awareness walk. The walk started at 4 pm from ILS Hospitals, Howrah and covered Salkia Flyover, Howrah Station Road, Salkia School Road and finished at ILS Hospitals. Each participants carried a digital candle and walked. Placards highlighting different aspects of Diabetes were carried by those who participated in the walk.