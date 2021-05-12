Impact Guru Foundation in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Group launches ‘COVID Warrior Upskilling Program’ for Nurses across India

Hyderabad, May 2021: To commemorate International Nurses Day, Impact Guru Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed for the purpose of making healthcare affordable and accessible in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Group today launched ‘COVID Warrior Up-skilling Program called “ANGEL” #ThankANurse’. ANGEL stands for Advance Nurses’ Growth Excellence and Learning. Apollo Hospitals Group will be the lead member of the Founding Circle and Principal Donor. Several other partners such as Microsoft India, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Amity University, ICFAI University, Indian Nursing Council (INC), Symbiosis International University and other institutions will be acting as Impact and Knowledge Partners. The Tata Steel Foundation which has worked with a significant cohort of youngsters from remote parts of Jharkhand and Odisha to place them in the nursing profession across India will also leverage this platform to up-skill this cohort.

The ‘COVID Warrior Upskilling Program – ANGEL #ThankANurse’ is conceived to be a one-of-its-kind social impact project that will acknowledge the contribution of nurses, redefine and reinvent their career trajectories, and empower them to succeed and grow in the clinical, management, research and other key aspects of the nursing profession. The initiative will specifically aim to upskill 1,00,000 nurses across India over the next few years with a commitment to invest up to Rs. 50,000 per nurse via scholarships for advanced skills training across the program period. The initiative also aims to provide free content and training for all nurses in India in partnership with various academic institutions, skilling, and nonprofit partners. Apollo Hospitals Group has committed to upskill a minimum of 1,000 nurses through this initiative.

Phase 1 of the program will focus on COVID related clinical, public health and disaster management aspects to enable nurses to save more lives. Phase 2 will follow with comprehensive training and upskilling of the nursing workforce community to meet the dynamic healthcare needs and will encompass six key aspects i.e. Clinical practice, Leadership training, Medtech, Research, International Nursing models and Nurse Practitioner. The program will be moderated thorough a robust governance structure and will have a dedicated Governance Board, and separate Steering Committees for Technology Implementation, Academic excellence, Skill enhancement and Nursing Advisory Board, comprising of renowned name from corporates and the healthcare ecosystem to ensure fair and optimal social impact delivery. Such governance structure will ensure that the program is audited by professional and independent review partners with regard to utilization and disbursals of the funds raised.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group and Patron of the COVID Warrior Upskilling Program ANGEL #ThankANurse’ said, “The pandemic has brought to fore the importance of nurses like never before. They are at the frontline of the battle against COVID and have made immense contribution in saving lives. They have remained the unsung heroes amidst all the sacrifices. Our endeavor is to express our sincere gratitude by participating in this up-skilling initiative for giving our Nurses a brighter and an enriched future. The program will prepare an increasing number of nurses for advancing their roles across the continuum of care in an evolving healthcare landscape.”

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Nurses make up the largest front-line healthcare workforce, and are key stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19. The upskilling program will provide the nursing workforce with career-relevant skills and knowledge that will help in their professional development while improving patient outcomes. This provides nurses with a unique opportunity to continue their education while transforming their careers.”

Dr. T. Dileep Kumar, President, Indian Nursing Council & Ex-Nursing Advisor to the Govt. of India said, “National Health Policy has continuously emphasized to train nurses to improve their career path in various clinical specialization and to train them as Nurse Practitioner so that they can work effectively as a team member in the health care delivery system. The ANGEL program is targeted towards enhancing the nurse’s knowledge and skill and enable them to improve their role and remuneration. This initiative is also in alignment with the State of the World Nursing (SOWN) Report of WHO which is around the theme of Investment in Nursing Education, Investment in creation of positions and Leadership.”

Piyush Jain, Founder, Impact Guru Foundation said, “We are pleased to launch this initiative with the support of India’s leading healthcare institution Apollo Hospitals Group as a Founding Circle Member and several other pioneering academic, skilling, and corporate partners. We would like to invite corporates, foundations, and individuals to join us on this mission to empower our ANGELS and nurses and strengthen our country’s healthcare ecosystem by supporting the cause via CSR and online giving. We aim to partner with all healthcare institutions and hospitals, medical education and skilling institutions in India and abroad to upskill and subsequently create the best career outcomes for our nurses, who have made countless sacrifices in this fight against Covid.”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said, “The nursing community has played a critical role in supporting the health, safety, and wellness of people across the country. We are deeply committed to supporting this community of frontline healthcare professionals with the resources, tools, voice and skills required to empower them in an ever changing and now, challenging world. Microsoft is honoured to support the “ANGEL #ThankANurse Upskilling” program and do our bit to give back to those who so richly deserve our gratitude and respect.”

To learn more about the program including registering interest as a nurse, hospital, knowledge partner, skilling partner, or technology partner visit www.thankanurse.in

To financially support the COVID Warrior Upskilling Program – ANGEL #ThankANurse’ initiative, please donate via this link: https://www.impactguru.com/thankanurse