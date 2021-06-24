In A First, Bariatric Recipes- A Global Cookbook from India Launched by Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker

Mumbai: Bariatric/metabolic surgery brings about a sea-change in diet and lifestyle. Patients who embrace this change fare much better in terms of weight maintenance and overall health in the long run. The Bariatric Recipes, a global cookbook from India compiled by Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker along with Mariam Lakdawala and Miloni Shah Sancheti will aid patients in their weight loss journey. It gives a variety of meal options for every phase after the surgery. The book’s aim is to make the post-bariatric surgery journey easier, healthier, and comfortable.

Obesity is a silent killer and a precursor of many diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cholesterol-related issues, PCOD, joint-related problems, lung and liver disease, etc. Bariatric surgery is the only effective treatment option for patients with severe obesity. With rising levels of obesity, there is an increase in the number of bariatric operations across the world and in India. A healthy diet is an integral part of post-bariatric surgery management. Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, a renowned bariatric surgeon from Mumbai, along with her team of qualified nutritionists- Mariam Lakdawala and Miloni Shah Sancheti, both of whom are experienced registered dieticians, along with other experts from India and abroad curated a collection of unique easy-to-make healthy recipes that can be helpful for patients undergoing bariatric surgery. Food and diet are an integral part of any culture and the aim of bariatric surgery is not to take away the joy from the diet. There are some very interesting recipes in this book such as gram dal and cabbage pancakes, ragi tikkis, healthy sliders, and so on.

Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker a renowned bariatric surgeon and Author of Book Bariatric Recipes said, “When it comes to post-bariatric surgery diet, a lot of recipe books are available in the western world that can help patients. However, till now, no such dietary resource was available for Indian patients. Indian diet is unique and very different from the Western diet and the recipes in this book will go a long way to help patients to cope up with post-surgery requirements”.

It will be very beneficial to the readers as it focuses on the Indian diet and includes a lot of vegetarian recipes also. All recipes are healthy. No such resource is presently available in India. Additionally, macro-nutrient calculations (protein, carbohydrate, and fats) are listed for each recipe along with its nutritional benefits. The recipes are contributed by qualified nutritionists from India as well as countries like the USA, UK, Peru, Ukraine, Spain, Jordan, Dominican Republic, and so on. Hence this cookbook is truly global in nature. Getting bariatric surgery done does not mean that it takes away the joy from food and life in general. One can eat healthily and yet enjoy food. As a bariatric team committed to the well-being of our patients, this is our endeavor to make their post-bariatric surgery journey easier.” Adds Dr Aparna.