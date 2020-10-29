In India, the practice of smelling sandals or onions to dizziness patients leading brain disorders diseases!

World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors, Brain attack is a serious illness and can affect anyone. There are reports of 6 people suffering from Brain disorder every minute in India but this number may be higher as there is no combined data of various diseases in India.

The medical field is of the opinion that serious illnesses are being neglected. If you have frequent dizziness, you need to know what causes the dizziness and what needs to be treated. There is no benefit in treating dizziness without understanding the cause, especially in older people or those with a history of chronic disorders such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, paralysis, it is necessary to immediately resort to special tests. Explaining this further, Dr. Samir Parekh, a Neurosurgeon at Apex Group of Hospitals from Borivali, said.

“There are still misconceptions in the society about many diseases in India and so many patients come to the hospital or at the doctor place in the last stage and it becomes very difficult to treat them. Despite the fact that it is the third leading cause of death, there is a lack of awareness about this disease, which can occur at any age, with brain paralysis killing 30 to 35 per cent and disability in 30 per cent brain stroke patients.

After a brain stroke, many people waste time in home remedies. Many patients fall victim to the disease during the current period of corona infection, between March and August, due to a defect in the arteries that supply oxygen and vitamins to the brain. A stroke, also known as a cerebrovascular accident or CVA is when part of the brain loses its blood supply and the part of the body that the blood-deprived brain cells control stops working.

This loss of blood supply can be ischemic because of lack of blood flow, or hemorrhagic because of bleeding into brain tissue. A stroke is a medical emergency because strokes can lead to death or permanent disability. Due to the closed flat culture in the city, many senior citizens fall victim to this disease because they do not get treatment on time.

At the onset of the disease, headaches and dizziness or dizziness need to be treated immediately with the advice of a Neuro expert. There are many modern treatments for brain disorders in India today but because of delay in treatment 7 lakh, Indians die every year due to brain stroke. ”

A brain stroke can have many causes, but heredity means that if the mother or father has it, their children should be very careful. Stress, lack of exercise, constant drinking and smoking habits also contribute to brain stroke, said Dr. Samir Parekh, a Neuro Surgeon at Apex Hospital Group. Paralysis, numbness or weakness in the arm, face, and leg, especially on one side of the body trouble speaking or understanding speech, confusion, slurring speech vision problems, such as trouble seeing in one or both eyes with vision blackened or blurred, or double vision, trouble walking loss of balance or coordination dizziness severe, sudden headache with an unknown cause are symptoms of brain Stroke.