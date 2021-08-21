In the wake of 3rd wave, MediBuddy records an increase of 66% queries in paediatric consultations

MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform has always been at the forefront of providing 24*7 quality healthcare to all. In the wake of the 3rd wave, the health and overall well-being of young children has become a cause of worry for most parents.

The pediatrics department of MediBuddy reported an increase of over 66% queries post the second wave hit our nation. The year 2021 saw a strong rise in telemedicine, with most of the population taking the route to teleconsultations and being able to gain 24*7 access to healthcare personnel at their fingertips. With third wave around the corner, parents are being extra cautious about their child’s health and want to take all necessary precautions to avoid any kind of illness.

Statistical insights from MediBuddy reveal that 43.27% queries reported on the platform were of fever, acute illnesses such as cold, respiratory issues, digestion problems, diarrhea, UTI, and rash-related problems, most of these being common with young children. However, given the surge in teleconsultations and quick access to specialist pediatricians, parents were able to access timely and quality care even at night-hours by connecting with concerned doctors over MediBuddy’s app.

7.08% parents reached out for a second opinion for their child’s health, 3.78% parents consulted specialists on vaccination advice for their kids while 27.26% queries revolved around lactation and feeding for newborn babies.

Speaking about the same, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, MediBuddy said, “The pandemic changed everyone’s outlook towards the health and well-being of themselves and everyone around them. However, with children, even a small illness can be a cause of major concern for most parents. We at MediBuddy are glad that we are able to provide a sense of satisfactory respite to parents and reduce their worry about their children.”

Over the last year, telemedicine has boomed like never before with more and more people embracing it and making it a part of their medical routine. It has been proven, time and again that having first-hand consultations with doctors helps provide a sense of assurance for people who may otherwise be troubled with whatever medical problem it is that they are dealing with. Telemedicine has helped assure many parents that, there is in fact a pediatrician available for them 24*7 whenever they need help with anything bothering their little ones.