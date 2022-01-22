Increase immunity defeat Omicron by adopting simple and natural measures: Guru Manish”

Immunity has become the go-to word for people ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. Now, amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant, people have become all the more conscious about taking preventive steps against the dreaded virus. India is once again witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections after the new Omicron variant started wreaking havoc.

x

Guru Manish, a renowned Ayurveda and Meditation Guru and the founder of Shuddhi Ayurveda and HIIMS, suggested that Ayurveda and naturopathy is the only solution to this problem.

He has come up with some simple natural measures to avoid the Corona virus and its new variant – Omicron, as part of a public awareness campaign, which one can adopt easily to increase immunity. So that the virus does not attack on internal organ of the body.

He further suggested that as soon as symptoms of flu and infection appear, start eating fruits for 3-4 days. In this situation, you can start consumption of coconut water, salad and fruits juice is quite beneficial.

x

“Eating oranges and citrus fruits provides vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system of the body. Consumption of ‘amla’ is also useful, which can also be taken in the form of pickle, marmalade, or powder form. For the natural production of Vitamin D in the body, sit in the Sun for at least an hour every day,” he added.

He also suggested that you can drink hot water sipping it like tea. Apply mustard oil in the nostrils and while cooking the vegetables, add half a teaspoon dry ginger powder to it.

Guru Manish, advised not to consume milk and dairy products like curd, paneer, or butter.

x

“You can drink decoction (kaadha) twice a day, which can be prepared by adding basil, black pepper, cinnamon, dry ginger, dry grapes (munakka), cloves and jaggery in boiling water. If you want, also add few drops of lemon juice for taste, he further advised.

It is worth mentioning that Acharya Manish has established Shuddhi Wellness Clinic & Hospital and HIIMS (Hospital & Institute of Integrative Medical Sciences, Dera Bassi) where treatment is given according to ancient Indian systems.

Shuddhi Wellness has established several HIIMS Nature Cure clinics in the northern region and the organization plans to expand them across India. These will be medicine free clinics and patients will be treated through Panchakarma, naturopathy and coarse grain-based diet. There are more than 150 centers of Shuddhi Ayurveda already operational across India.