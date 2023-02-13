Increasing unmet demand for liver transplants in Gujarat – Bridging the gap

Ahmedabad, February 13, 2023: Around 25,000 liver transplants are performed globally every year which includes around 9,000 in the US, 1,000 in the UK, 5,000 in China, 2,000 in India, and remaining by the rest of the world. India alone needs over 20,000 liver transplants every year whereas only 10% of them are performed currently. This is mostly due to the non-availability of strong liver care programmes and the shortage of deceased donors who are accessible to the public.

In a bid to bridge this gap, Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, on Monday launched a comprehensive liver care programme with special emphasis on both adult and children’s liver care. An experienced team of healthcare experts has been roped in for the programme which includes Prof Darius Mirza, a stalwart with experience (having led the Birmingham team) in performing over 6,000 liver transplants across the globe. Prof Mirza (The Lead Liver Transplant Surgeon, western region, Apollo Group) will join Dr Chirag Desai (Liver Transplant Surgeon), Dr Pathik Parikh (Liver Transplant Physician), and a large experienced team of specialists to offer the best quality care in the management of liver diseases and transplant in Gujarat.