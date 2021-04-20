India Braces for a Second Wave, With a Continued Surge in the Number of COVID-19 Cases, World Vision India Responds

Chennai– World Vision India is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and state governments in 23 states and 3 Union Territories to support local communities and health workers with the tools needed to contain the pandemic. The response team is monitoring to strengthen clinical capabilities for better testing, surveillance and implement community engagement strategies for use on COVID-19 prevention and readiness. World Vision India urges the public to adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country.

Franklin Jones, Head- Humanitarian Emergency Affairs, World Vision India said, “We have redoubled our efforts to contain this pandemic. World Vision India is working to resource health workers and hospitals so that the most vulnerable communities can have access to healthcare”. He further added that, “World Vision India is leveraging unique strengths in community engagement to make sure that all members have safe, fast and equitable access to the vaccine. Our teams are working closely with the district administration and the local inter-agency group to support the Government’s response efforts and reach more people with necessary relief”.

World Vision India is responding to the needs of health care facilities by providing personal protective equipment, surgical masks, thermometer, alcohol-based hand rub, disinfectants, antibacterial soap, etc. The organization will also focus on supporting vulnerable families by addressing child protection issues, ensuring food security, strengthening health care systems and supporting livelihoods. To ensure food security to vulnerable households, Cash and Voucher Programming and in-kind distribution are also being planned. World Vision India teams will also work towards promoting COVID 19 -appropriate behaviour and support the Government’s vaccination programme by educating people on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19.

In the first phase of COVID-19 response, which began in March-2020, World Vision India had reached over 6.6 million people by distributing masks, gloves, PPE for medical practitioners, hygiene supplies, food packets, dry rations, educational supplies for children and livelihood support.