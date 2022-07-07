India Post Releases Special Day Cover To Mark 25 Years of Disha Eye Hospitals

Kolkata, July 2022: Mr Niraj Kumar, Postmaster General, Kolkata Region, India Post and Mr Shuvaprasanna, Eminent Painter & Chairman, West Bengal Heritage Commission, released a ‘Special Day Cover’ to mark 25 years of Disha Eye Hospitals. Also present on the occasion were Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals and Dr Samar Basak, Director, Disha Eye Hospitals & Vice Chairman, All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS).

Disha Eye Hospitals, the largest state-of-the-art eye hospital of Eastern India, also arranged a special display of stamps related to eye and ophthalmology from the private collection of Dr Samar Basak.

“We have come quite a way since we four friends joined hands and commenced our journey in 1997. We are immensely thankful to India Post for releasing this Special Day Cover. We plan to have a series of programmes over a year to celebrate our Silver Jubilee. We stay committed to provide the best eye care to the people of the state at an affordable cost”, said Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals.

Disha Eye Hospitals has 18 centers in the State and has recently launched ‘Vision Care Clinic’ in South Bengal.