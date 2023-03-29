Indian businessman Mr Harish Jagtani’s HJ Foundation Opens New Health Center in Kinshasa,Congo

Mumbai, 29th March 2023: Mr. Harish Jagtani’s HJ Foundation—a non-profit organization focused on providing healthcare services to underprivileged sections of society—opened a new healthcare center in Kinshasa on Saturday. This new facility will exclusively serve residents of the local community who are struggling to access affordable healthcare.

The center will offer a wide range of free medical services, including general medicine, dialysis, ophthalmology, and prosthetic limbs. It will provide basic laboratory testing, as well as radiology services.

The inauguration of the charity center represents a significant milestone for the organization, which has been tirelessly working towards achieving this goal for many years. It is expected to provide much-needed relief to patients who have been striving to avail of healthcare services at reasonable costs for years in this country.

Mr. Harish Jagtani, a Jaipur-born industrialist and philanthropist, has been operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the past two decades and has been running various businesses, such as cargo, real estate, and healthcare. His foundation has been serving the people of this country relentlessly by hosting regular health camps, such as dialysis, malaria, ophthalmology, and many more. Moreover, Mr. Jagtani’s help and contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic attracted praise from people across the world.